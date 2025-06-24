Chiang Mai Poised to Become Asia’s New Entertainment Hub

CHIANG MAI – Thailand’s Northern Province of Chiang Mai is on track to become a leading entertainment centre in Asia, thanks to a major partnership between Hylife Group, the Busan International Film Festival, and several global industry players.

Hylife Group, a key player in real estate, asset management, and manufacturing in Chiang Mai, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Busan International Film Festival and various partners.

The agreement, formalised at the Chiang Mai Historical Centre, also brings in K Wave Media, Solaire Partners, and Lewis Pictures to strengthen the region’s film industry.

Shubhodeep Das, CEO of Hylife Group, led the event, which was attended by representatives from all partner organisations as well as government officials and cultural leaders. International press coverage highlighted the collaboration’s importance for the future of film and entertainment in Chiang Mai.

“This partnership will drive real change for Thailand’s film scene,” said Mr Das. “Working alongside one of Asia’s top film festivals, our goal is to make Chiang Mai a magnet for film investors and productions. This will boost jobs and encourage locals to take part in building our city’s creative identity.”

This new alliance supports Hylife Group’s “Creative Chiang Mai: Empowering Tomorrow’s Entertainment” plan, which aims to turn the city into a creative and innovative centre. The strategy focuses on attracting more film investment, growing job opportunities, and motivating both students and professionals in Chiang Mai to shape the city’s future in entertainment.

As part of this plan, Hylife Group is preparing to launch the first Chiang Mai International Film Festival in 2026. The event is expected to draw investors and film productions from across Asia, provide more jobs, and give Chiang Mai a recognised name in the entertainment industry.

The partnership is not just a business deal. It reflects a real commitment to the city’s economic growth, job creation, and development through culture. The agreement will open new doors for international film investment in Chiang Mai, create jobs for a range of skill levels, and inspire more people to join the entertainment sector.

By working together, the partners want to make Chiang Mai a top pick for film productions and help the city’s economy grow while building its creative reputation.

The MOU sets out a plan for continued work between Hylife Group and its international partners. This includes bringing in more film investments, creating more jobs, and establishing Chiang Mai as a production centre for the region.

This approach supports Thailand’s wider economic goals and builds Chiang Mai’s appeal for international film projects, which should benefit the local economy and entertainment sector long-term.

This agreement marks an important step in shaping Chiang Mai as a regional centre for entertainment production, with the potential to bring in new film investments, grow job opportunities, and encourage local talent to help drive the city’s growth as a creative hub.

