Former Police Colonel “Joe Ferrari” Found Hanged in Jail Cell

On Saturday, The Department of Corrections reported that Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon, known as “Joe Ferrari,” was found hanged in his cell at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok on Friday night.

Pol. Col. Thitisan Uttanaphon, aka “Joe Ferrari,” was once a promising officer in the police force. He was known for his sharp appearance, exceptional work record, and luxurious lifestyle.

He became widely recognized as the “Joe Ferrari,” thanks to his collection of supercars and lavish lifestyle, which made him a high-profile figure and eventually led to his appointment as the police chief in Nakhon Sawan.

But his glamorous image came crashing down, leaving the country stunned on August 22, 2021, when CCTV footage from an interrogation room in Nakhon Sawan police station surfaced. The video revealed Pol. Col. Thitisan and his team used a black plastic bag to suffocate Jirapong Thanapat, a drug suspect.

They also beat him while demanding a bribe of two million baht in exchange for dropping the case.

Ferrari Suffocated Suspect to Death

The footage showed the suspect’s head covered with six layers of plastic bags, leading to his death by suffocation. While this happened, no officers in the room intervened.

Reports later stated that Joe’s team attempted to cover up the incident by sending the body to the hospital, claiming the suspect overdosed. However, forensic results revealed suffocation and signs of physical assault.

Following the video’s release, public outrage demanded swift justice. Joe fled Nakhon Sawan, sparking questions about whether he had help escaping. On August 26, 2021, authorities arrested him in Chonburi Province.

During his arrest, he admitted to using the plastic bag but insisted he didn’t intend to kill the suspect. He claimed he was only trying to extract information about drugs. He was later handed over to the justice system.

Sentence to Death

On June 8, 2023, the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases sentenced him and six subordinate officers to death for intentional murder. However, since he cooperated during the investigation, the sentence was reduced to life imprisonment.

After spending nearly two years in Klong Prem Central Prison, news broke on the night of March 7, 2028, that he had taken his own life by hanging in his cell. The incident raised questions about whether it was truly suicide or if there were other factors involved.

This case demonstrates the misuse of unchecked power within the police force. It has sparked ongoing discussions about justice reform and measures to prevent similar tragedies.

While the case has formally closed, the pain for the victim’s family and public mistrust in law enforcement remain unresolved issues that demand attention.

Meanwhile, an initial autopsy on Pol Col Thitisan “Joe Ferrari” Utthanaphon suggests he likely died by suicide, according to the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS).

During a press briefing on Sunday, Dr. Worawee Waiyawuth, deputy director of the CIFS under the Justice Ministry, shared that the findings indicate Thitisan used a small towel as a makeshift noose to hang himself.

When asked if any other injuries were present, Dr. Worawee noted bruises on Thitisan’s back and hip. However, he clarified that these appeared to be from older injuries.

He added that further lab tests on tissue samples will be conducted to confirm the findings.

