Foreign Couple Arrested in Koh Phangan for Public Nudity

Surat Thani – Police on the resort Island of Koh Phangan in southern Thailand have arrested a Polish couple for being naked in public. The couple said they were showing affection. Locals saw them embracing without clothes on Ban Tai Road at around 4.30 pm on Monday.

Koh Phangan police chief, Pol Col Apichart Chansamret, said officers took photographs as evidence, and asked the 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman to get dressed before placing them under arrest.

Pol Col Apichart said the couple explained they had undressed to hug each other as a sign of love. Police explained that public nudity is against Thai law and can result in a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Both tested negative for drugs. The woman admitted to the offence and paid a 5,000 baht fine before being released. The man became upset and was sent for a psychiatric check at Koh Phangan Hospital. Police also contacted immigration officials to have their visas revoked.

Surat Thani deputy governor, Theeroot Supawibulpol, mentioned that nude sunbathing is a regular problem on Koh Phangan beaches, and local authorities often fine those caught.

Public acts of nudity and sexual behaviour by tourists have become more frequent in Thailand.

On 10 April, police in Pattaya arrested a Chinese couple who were filming themselves having sex on a street. They said they had made similar videos in other countries and did not realise it was illegal in Thailand.

A nearby CCTV camera recorded the man setting up a tripod and removing his clothes while the woman wore only a shirt. They were seen by passersby and drivers. A security guard took photos and alerted police, who later checked security footage.

Officers traced the couple to a hotel and took them in for questioning. The two were identified as Oh Zhihang, 67, and Lin Tingting, 37.

Police charged them with performing an indecent act in public.

The man told police through an interpreter that he liked to take nude photos in various places for his collection. He claimed he did not know this was against Thai law. Police said the couple apologised to Thai people and officials for their actions, which they admitted harmed Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination.

In December 2024, another incident involved a Chinese man and a local woman, both in their 50s, who were arrested for having sex in the sea off Jomtien beach. Reports said the couple continued for over half an hour, ignoring warnings from onlookers.

Police stepped in after getting several complaints. Both received a 500 baht fine for breaking Section 388 of the Criminal Code by having sex in public.

Public nudity is illegal in Thailand, including on Koh Phangan, and can lead to fines or deportation, as seen in cases like the recent arrest of a Polish couple. Despite this, some beaches, such as Leela Beach and sections of Zen Beach, are known as unofficial nudist spots where topless sunbathing or occasional nudity occurs, particularly when fewer locals are present.

Locals often find public nudity disrespectful, and it has sparked complaints, especially when linked to activities like “naughty yoga” sessions. Visitors are advised to respect Thai culture and local laws to avoid legal consequences or causing discomfort.

If you’re seeking specific beaches, Leela Beach is noted for its serene setting and occasional nudist activity, but discretion is key. Always check local sentiments and regulations before engaging in such activities

