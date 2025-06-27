Thailand Severs Internet Links to Cambodia in Cybercrime Crackdown

BANGKOK— Thailand’s telecom authority has directed all local internet and mobile operators to cut connections to Cambodia. The move targets cybercriminals, especially scam groups using Cambodian border towns as a base.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) announced the action on Thursday, singling out call center fraudsters working from Cambodia. Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have been rising, mostly due to cybercrime operations set up in Poipet, a border town on the Cambodian side.

The NBTC’s order requires service providers to shut down all data and voice links within 15 days near the border. In areas further away from the border, services will be restricted or slowed down. Operators must also submit reports on SIM card sales every 15 days to help track suspicious activity.

“This is a big step to protect Thai citizens from scammers,” said NBTC Deputy Secretary-General Trairat Viriyasirikul.

Key attention centres on the Khlong Luek border crossing in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, directly across from Poipet. Thai authorities have identified two large buildings in Poipet as hubs for scam activities.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police, noted a drop in cybercrime cases since the border crackdown began. He also said Cambodian police have not offered much help, which has strained cooperation.

Amnesty International Report

Concerns about Cambodia’s role in global cybercrime have grown. Amnesty International accused Cambodia’s government of “deliberately ignoring” crimes by scam rings. In a report released on 26 June, Amnesty identified 53 scam centres across the country, with many in Phnom Penh.

These sites often look like prisons, surrounded by razor wire and armed guards, housing people trafficked and forced into scams.

Amnesty’s 18-month investigation uncovered harsh conditions inside these scam centres. Victims, including children, reported forced labour, violence, and torture. Of 58 survivors interviewed, nine were minors.

One story involved a 16-year-old Chinese boy who was kicked and not allowed to leave. Amnesty confirmed the death of a Chinese child in one centre. An 18-year-old Thai survivor described being trafficked to Phnom Penh in 2023 and sold to a different centre near Vietnam after an escape attempt.

“Survivors speak of being trapped in criminal networks, while authorities look away,” said Amnesty’s Secretary General, Agnes Callamard. Amnesty estimates the scam sector brings in more than $12.5 billion each year, about half of Cambodia’s GDP. Gangs attract victims with fake job offers on social media, luring them with promises of high pay.

Once inside, victims are forced to run so-called “pig-butchering” scams, building trust with targets before stealing their money.

Thai cyber police have focused on the Huione Group, a Cambodian firm linked to these scams. Investigations tracked large amounts of money from online gambling and scam call centres flowing into Huione accounts.

Huione Group Banned in the United States

The United States banned Huione Pay from its financial system in May, calling it a “primary money laundering concern”. Lt Gen. Trairong Phiwphan, head of Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, said Huione only provides information on a case-by-case basis, slowing down investigations. He did not confirm links to Hun To, the cousin of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Huione runs several financial and crypto services, including Huione Pay, which lost its Cambodian banking licence in March 2025. The National Bank of Cambodia cited rule violations, but some experts doubt the move’s intentions. Jacob Sims, a specialist in transnational crime, called the licence revocation “superficial”.

He argued that real action would involve arresting Huione’s top leaders, such as Hun To. “It’s just a rebranding exercise to dodge responsibility,” Sims told DW.

Cambodia’s scam industry grew quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chinese-run groups turned former casinos and hotels into scam bases. The United Nations estimates that as many as 100,000 trafficked workers are trapped in these centres in Cambodia alone.

Myanmar and Laos also have similar operations. Amnesty found that more than two-thirds of Cambodia’s scam compounds remain active or untouched by police. Only two centres were closed, showing the lack of a wider crackdown.

Cambodia’s One-Party Government Silent

Thailand’s internet block has caused diplomatic tensions. Cambodian officials have not responded to Amnesty’s claims or Thailand’s decisions. In January, Phnom Penh set up a task force led by Hun Manet, but Amnesty criticised its vague reporting and failure to prosecute abuse beyond detaining some people. “Cambodia is allowing a billion-dollar shadow economy to flourish,” Callamard said.

The U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh reported that Americans lost at least $100 million to scams based in Cambodia last year. China, a close ally of Cambodia, has pushed Phnom Penh to act, but analysts say Cambodia values its political ties with Beijing more than stopping the scams. Last year, the U.S. sanctioned Cambodian senator Ly Yong Phat for cybercrime links, reflecting growing international anger.

Thailand’s border measures aim to cut off scam networks and protect citizens. Pol Gen Thatchai said that the internet shutdown has already reduced cybercrime reports. Still, keeping people near the border connected remains a problem. The NBTC is looking at ways to allow Thais local access while blocking cross-border online activity.

Experts warn that cutting internet links may not be enough to break up scam rings. “These groups are flexible and move quickly,” said Jason Tower from the United States Institute of Peace. He explained that scam centres can relocate to escape law enforcement. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime also flagged Huione’s Telegram network as a major hub for illegal trade, moving $11 billion through its platform.

Amnesty’s report detailed the cruel punishments inside the scam compounds. Victims endure electric shocks, beatings, and confinement as reprisals for disobedience. Lisa, an 18-year-old Thai survivor, was promised a hotel job but was smuggled across a river and beaten with a metal rod for trying to flee. “They told me they’d keep beating me until I stopped screaming,” she recalled.

Thailand Taking Tough Actions

Thailand’s tough actions reflect a growing sense of alarm in the region. Bangkok has even threatened to build a border wall to stop human trafficking. People from Taiwan, Indonesia, and other countries have been trapped in Cambodian scam centres. The UN estimates that more than 200,000 people have been trafficked to Myanmar and Cambodia for these schemes.

Many believe Cambodia’s government and local elites profit from the scam trade. Powerful interests own many compounds, and police often cooperate with gang leaders. Amnesty reported that during rescue missions, police rarely enter scam compounds, instead collecting only those victims named for release. Some survivors said they were beaten after contacting the authorities.

Reactions in Thailand are mixed. Some people back the crackdown, while others worry about the economic fallout for border communities. Comments on X show strong support for targeting Huione and reducing cybercrime, but many doubt Cambodia’s interest in real change. “Thailand’s pulling the plug, but will Cambodia follow?” one user wrote.

With pressure mounting, Thailand is pushing for prosecutions against scam operations in Poipet. Progress depends on cooperation from Cambodia, which remains uncertain. “We need solid evidence to make a case,” Pol Gen Thatchai said, noting Huione’s hard-to-track finances. The U.S. and China continue to urge Cambodia to act, but experts doubt reform will come soon.

Thailand’s decision to cut digital ties with Cambodia signals a tougher approach to cybercrime. Yet, scam networks rooted in Cambodia and the lack of strong government action there keep the problem alive. As Amnesty’s Callamard warned, “This crisis demands urgent attention.” For now, the Thai-Cambodian border remains a key battleground in the fight to stop cybercrime.

Sources: Amnesty International, Reuters, DW, United States Institute of Peace

