Drug Runners Killed After Firefight With Border Patrol in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI– Two suspected drug smugglers were shot dead near the Mae Ai border after a shootout with soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force. Officers seized five backpacks containing more than 500,000 methamphetamine pills.

Since October last year, there have been 39 clashes between drug gangs and Thai soldiers in this area, leading to 15 deaths. The value of seized drugs now tops 25 billion baht.

Reports had warned of drug traffickers trying to move drugs across the border in Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai, aiming for routes deeper into Thailand. In response, the 3107th Ranger Company stepped up patrols around natural border crossings near Ban Doi Laem, Village 13, Mae Ai.

Around 6:00 a.m. today (23 May), a patrol spotted a group of five to eight people carrying large modified backpacks. When soldiers moved in to search, the group opened fire. The exchange lasted about five minutes.

After the gunfire stopped, all soldiers were safe. Officers found two suspects dead at the scene. They seized five backpacks—each packed with about 100,000 methamphetamine pills, totalling 500,000 pills—as well as a mobile phone.

Later in the afternoon, Maj. Gen. Kidakorn Chantra, head of the Pha Muang Task Force and director of the unit’s anti-drug centre, sent Col. Maitree Srisanthea and officials to inspect the scene and hand over the evidence to Mae Ai Police Station for further action.

Since 1 October last year, the Pha Muang Task Force has stopped drug smuggling 271 times, arresting 291 suspects. Officers have seized 108 million meth pills, 145 kg of heroin, 8,062 kg of crystal meth, 22.1 kg of opium, and 695 kg of ketamine.

There have been 39 gunfights with traffickers, leaving 15 suspects dead. If the seized drugs had reached Bangkok, the street value would have been over 25 billion baht, causing huge losses to the economy.

The Pha Muang Task Force is a special unit of the Royal Thai Army, primarily focused on border security and anti-narcotics operations along Thailand’s northern borders, particularly in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces, near the Golden Triangle region bordering Myanmar and Laos.

Named after an ancient Thai warrior king, the task force is known for its role in combating drug trafficking, human trafficking, and other illegal cross-border activities. The Pha Muang Task Force frequently engages in operations targeting drug smugglers, often clashing with armed groups crossing from Myanmar.

The task force patrols areas like the Ruak River and Doi Ang Khang, intercepting smuggling caravans and preventing illegal crossings. They collaborate with local police and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

