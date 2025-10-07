Police Seize 2.9 Million Counterfeit Items in IP Crackdown

BANGKOK – The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) reports the seizures of more than 2.9 million counterfeit items in the first eight months of 2025. The haul is valued at over 1 billion baht, about 30.5 million US dollars. The campaign targets a wide range of fakes, from luxury handbags and watches to pirated software, and signals a firm shift in policy.

The escalation follows Thailand’s continued listing on the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) 2025 Special 301 Watch List. Multiple agencies are involved, including police, customs, and digital regulators.

These operations are not just about numbers; they’re about restoring trust in our markets and protecting both local entrepreneurs and international brands,” said DIP Director-General Atchana Thongchumnum. Raids have hit warehouses in Samut Sakhon, shopping centres in Pathumwan, and online sellers. Authorities have filed 139 criminal cases so far and plan tougher penalties for repeat offenders.

Counterfeits remain widespread in Thailand. Street stalls, high-end malls, and online shops have long moved large volumes of fake goods with ease. Luxury replicas tempt visitors who come for Bangkok’s shopping scene. Many tourists leave with bogus Rolex watches, Louis Vuitton bags, or Gucci accessories that look convincing at first glance but fail on closer inspection.

In a widely reported raid this year, officers seized over 38,000 fake luxury items from a well-known Bangkok mall. The stock included high-quality copies of designer bags and watches, sold at a fraction of genuine prices. Many items arrive from nearby countries, including China, via porous borders.

Authorities Destroy Counterfeit Items

Sellers often target foreigners who may not realize the risks or the law behind such sales. A veteran market inspector put it plainly, “Tourists think they’re getting a steal, but they’re often left with worthless junk that breaks after a week.” Some fakes carry real dangers too.

Counterfeit cosmetics and electronics can threaten health and safety due to poor materials and no quality control.

The economic damage is heavy. Counterfeiting drains Thailand of billions in lost revenue each year. It undercuts honest traders, weakens consumer trust, and feeds organized crime. The USTR’s 2025 report still labels Thai markets “notorious” for piracy and fakes.

Online platforms amplify the problem, moving goods quickly to buyers around the world. Vendors who once filled pavements and kiosks now sell through social media and apps to dodge checks. This shift robs legitimate retailers of sales and harms Thailand’s standing as a top shopping destination, which could deter future visitors.

Thailand’s Broad Strategy Against IP Crime

Thailand has strengthened its response to copyright and trademark abuse, with support and pressure from partners such as the US and the EU. The DIP coordinates with the Royal Thai Police, Thai Customs, and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to break up counterfeit supply chains.

Key measures include:

Border and warehouse raids: Thai Customs uses risk-based checks at ports and airports under the 2022 Notification on Prohibited Counterfeit Goods. Officers seize infringing imports before they reach shops. Regular warehouse raids have become standard. In May 2025, a Samut Prakan operation netted 80,000 items worth 52 million baht.

Online takedown actions: 2022 changes to the Copyright Act introduced notice-and-takedown rules, plus website blocking under the Computer Crime Act. Hosts and search engines must remove infringing content quickly. ISPs must block rogue sites. Recent actions on two large e-commerce platforms led to the seizure of more than 700,000 fake beauty products and accessories.

Faster court relief: The Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court (CIPIT) streamlines IP cases. It grants Anton Piller orders for surprise searches and ex parte injunctions to halt sales at once. Penalties can be severe, including fines up to four times the value of the goods, and prison terms up to 10 years for large-scale offences.

Public awareness and destruction drives: Annual events destroy seized fakes in public. These acts warn offenders and inform consumers. Brand owners are urged to register rights early and work with authorities through the IPR Toolkit, which supports a whole-of-government approach.

These steps align with Thailand’s WTO duties and aim to move the country off the USTR watch list by 2026. Early results look strong. By July 2025, seizures had reached 1.3 million items in six months, and the pace has since doubled. Major hurdles remain, such as complex smuggling routes and high volumes of online sales.

A Clearer Path for Brands and Shoppers

Tourism is recovering, with more than 35 million arrivals expected this year. The DIP’s clampdown could lift retail standards and improve buyer confidence. It should help legitimate shops, draw foreign investment, and give visitors better assurance that they are buying genuine goods. For global brands, the message is simple. Thailand is raising its game on IP protection, and rights holders should keep registrations and monitoring up to date.

“This is just the beginning,” Thongchumnum said. “We’re building a fairer marketplace where innovation thrives and counterfeits have no place.” With sustained effort, Thailand could replace a poor reputation with one built on reliability and respect for creators’ rights.

