Chiang Rai Drug Runners Busted with 2 Million Meth Pills

CHIANG RAI – On Sunday, police arrested three suspects moving a huge shipment of methamphetamine pills in Phitsanulok province. Officers seized more than 2 million pills from the group, who were linked to a drug network operating along the Thai-Lao border.

Those arrested were Mr. Teng, 28, from Tak’s Wang Chao district, Ms. Panisara, 22, from Chiang Rai’s Thoeng district, and Mr. Prasert, 21, from Chiang Kham in Phayao. Investigators say they were part of the same group caught in earlier cases where suspects smuggled drugs from the Chiang Rai border area into central Thailand.

Police had previously detained members of this network in Bangkok and Tak, with earlier hauls including 700 kilograms of crystal meth and 12 million meth pills. Surveillance indicated the group was planning another large shipment from the border, using the Chiang Rai-Phayao-Phrae-Uttaradit route to reach Phitsanulok.

Authorities set up roadblocks in Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Sukhothai provinces. On 24 May, officers spotted a grey Isuzu car with Bangkok plates leading a white Toyota Hilux pickup carrying a motorbike. Both vehicles travelled along the Uttaradit-Phitsanulok highway and were monitored closely.

As the vehicles reached Wang Thong district in Phitsanulok, their drivers acted suspiciously, speeding up and slowing down. Officers moved in on Highway 12, in the Wang Nok Aen area, to intercept.

Officers stopped the leading car, finding Mr. Teng driving with Ms. Panisara as a passenger. The pickup, driven by Mr. Prasert, refused to stop and rammed a police vehicle. The driver then lost control and crashed off the road. Mr. Prasert abandoned the pickup and tried to escape on foot into nearby brush.

Police searched the pickup and found 10 sacks in the back, each packed full of meth pills — 2 million in total. Search teams, with help from local police, rescue units, and aerial support, spread out to find Mr. Prasert. He was eventually caught later that day at a local transport hub in Phitsanulok.

During questioning, all three admitted to transporting the drugs from Chiang Rai. Mr. Teng and Ms. Panisara said they drove the lead car and were each paid 45,000 baht for their role. Police discovered that Mr. Teng was also wanted under an old arrest warrant for drug offences in Mae Sot.

All suspects and evidence have been handed over to investigators for further legal action.

