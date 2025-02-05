Chiang Rai Cuts Power to Tachilek Myanmar to Combat Call Centre Gangs

Thailand’s National Security Council has ordered Chiang Rai authorities to cut off the electricity supply to Tachilek, the town bordering Mae Sai, Chiang Rai and Myanmar. The move targets illegal call centre gangs and transnational crime groups operating in the area.

On February 4, 2025, Defence Minister Phumtham Vejjayachai held an urgent meeting with the National Security Council (NSC) to discuss cutting off electricity to the border town of Tachilek to combat call centre gangs and transnational crimes.

The emergency meeting included key officials such as Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, NSC Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad, Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Asit Sampantharat, and Prasit Chanprasit, Deputy Governor of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) for Business and Marketing.

Officials believe cutting resources will pressure these groups to dismantle their operations in Tachilek, which has become a hotspot for scams. These scams often target victims in Thailand through phone and online schemes. This crackdown is part of broader efforts to curb cross-border crime and protect the public.

After the meeting, which lasted over 90 minutes, Mr Phumtham explained that this issue significantly impacts Thailand’s security and its people. Over 550,000 individuals have been affected, with losses totalling over 86 billion baht—an average of more than 80 million baht per day. This has caused widespread harm and frustration for the public.

To tackle this, a decision was made to cut electricity, internet, and fuel at three locations, starting at 9:00 a.m.February 5, 2025. All relevant agencies, including hospitals, were informed to prepare for this action and manage potential disruptions.

Mr Phumtham confirmed that these three locations in Myanmar are linked to scam call centre operations.

The affected points in Tachilek, Myanmar, are:

Ban Phra Chedi Sam Ong – Phaya Tung Su, Mon State Ban Muang Daeng – Tachilek, Shan State Thai-Burma Friendship Bridge – Tachilek, Shan State

One targeted location, Ban Muang Daeng in Tachilek, is directly opposite Mae Sai District in Chiang Rai Province, Thailand.

Meanwhile, Tachilek, Myanmar residents remain unaware of the exact areas where power cuts will occur. This uncertainty arises because Mae Sai District in Thailand supplies electricity through two primary points: the Thai-Burma Friendship Bridge 1 and Ban Muang Daeng, which is part of the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 2.

