Chiang Rai News

Thai Officials Repatriate 151 Thai Workers at Tachileik Chiang Rai Border

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Myanmar Relaease Thai Citizens to Authorities in Chiang Rai
Myanmar Released 151 Thais tricked into working for a call center gang.

Myanmar authorities have returned 151 Thai nationals to Mae Sai, Chiang Rai after arresting them during a crackdown on call centre operations and online gambling activities in Tachileik.

On the evening of Jan 4, Pol. Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelabut, Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police and head of the Technology Crime Suppression Centre, led Thai officials to receive 74 men and 77 women, at the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge checkpoint in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province.

The group had been convicted for illegal entry and involvement in online gambling operations in Tachileik. They were arrested in February 2024 and later released from a prison in Kengtung, Myanmar, as part of celebrations for Myanmar National Day. Myanmar authorities transported the group to the border using three buses.

Upon arriving in Thailand, officials expressed gratitude to Myanmar authorities for facilitating the transfer. Thai officials then questioned the returnees and arranged for them to stay temporarily at locations such as the 1st Chiang Rai Volunteer Defence Corps Company, the New Life Centre Foundation, and the Destiny Rescue Foundation in Mueang Chiang Rai District.

Authorities plan to screen the individuals to determine whether they were victims of human trafficking or willingly participated in the illegal activities. This process is expected to take about 15 days. Some are suspected of voluntarily joining the call centre operations.

Families and loved ones gathered at the border checkpoint to welcome back their relatives. Many shed tears of relief and joy when the buses arrived, and the detainees disembarked.

Ms. Kai, the mother of one returnee, shared her experience. She explained that her son was invited by a friend to work in Tachileik, where he was promised good earnings. However, after just over a month, he was arrested and faced tough conditions in a Myanmar prison.

She expressed her happiness at his safe return and vowed not to let him take similar risks again.

Reports indicated that Myanmar authorities initially arrested 154 Thais in connection with the crackdown. However, one individual passed away in custody, and two pregnant women were sent back earlier for humanitarian reasons.

Related News:

Chiang Rai Father Kills Children then Himself on Christmas Day

You Might Also Like

House Fire Leaves One Dead in Tambon Rob Wiang, Chiang Rai

Labor Costs Spike After Flooding in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai Court Sentences Vendor to 50 Years for Lese Majeste

Chiang Rai Wildlife Officials Seize Poached Animal Carcasses

Experts Blame Flooding in Mae Sai District on Myanmar

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Geoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article China's First Female Pilot Breaking Boundaries Tibet’s First Female Pilot in Breaks Boundaries in China

Trending News

China's First Female Pilot Breaking Boundaries
Tibet’s First Female Pilot in Breaks Boundaries in China
News Asia
US Surgeon Issues Advisory on Alcohol Consumption and Cancer Risk
US Surgeon Issues Advisory on Alcohol Consumption and Cancer Risk
World News
Thailand Cracks Down on E-Cigarettes and vaping
Thai Youth Spending Up to 2,200 Baht Monthly on E-Cigarettes
Health
Chiang Rai Wellness center
Mae Fah Luang University Launches New Wellness Center
Health

u7buy

Download Our App