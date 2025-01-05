Thai Officials Repatriate 151 Thai Workers at Tachileik Chiang Rai Border

Myanmar authorities have returned 151 Thai nationals to Mae Sai, Chiang Rai after arresting them during a crackdown on call centre operations and online gambling activities in Tachileik.

On the evening of Jan 4, Pol. Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelabut, Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police and head of the Technology Crime Suppression Centre, led Thai officials to receive 74 men and 77 women, at the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge checkpoint in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province.

The group had been convicted for illegal entry and involvement in online gambling operations in Tachileik. They were arrested in February 2024 and later released from a prison in Kengtung, Myanmar, as part of celebrations for Myanmar National Day. Myanmar authorities transported the group to the border using three buses.

Upon arriving in Thailand, officials expressed gratitude to Myanmar authorities for facilitating the transfer. Thai officials then questioned the returnees and arranged for them to stay temporarily at locations such as the 1st Chiang Rai Volunteer Defence Corps Company, the New Life Centre Foundation, and the Destiny Rescue Foundation in Mueang Chiang Rai District.

Authorities plan to screen the individuals to determine whether they were victims of human trafficking or willingly participated in the illegal activities. This process is expected to take about 15 days. Some are suspected of voluntarily joining the call centre operations.

Families and loved ones gathered at the border checkpoint to welcome back their relatives. Many shed tears of relief and joy when the buses arrived, and the detainees disembarked.

Ms. Kai, the mother of one returnee, shared her experience. She explained that her son was invited by a friend to work in Tachileik, where he was promised good earnings. However, after just over a month, he was arrested and faced tough conditions in a Myanmar prison.

She expressed her happiness at his safe return and vowed not to let him take similar risks again.

Reports indicated that Myanmar authorities initially arrested 154 Thais in connection with the crackdown. However, one individual passed away in custody, and two pregnant women were sent back earlier for humanitarian reasons.

