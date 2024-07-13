Chiang Mai Police Offer Cash Reward After Officer Killed

Police in Chiang Mai province in northern Thailand have offered a 100,000 baht reward for information that leads to the arrest of “Jai Jakam,” a drug dealer from the underworld who killed one police officer and hurt another. Still thought to be hiding in Arunothai village. Get ready to hunt.

According to the police in Chiang Mai, a drug suspect who was on the run shot and killed one cop and hurt another on Thursday night in the Chiang Dao district of this northern province.

At about 9:30pm, a group of police, soldiers, and local officials circled the suspect’s home in Jiachan village, Moo 13. This was in the tambon Mang Na. He did, however, escape through the back of the house.

As the suspect was running away, he ran into another police team and opened fire, killing one officer and slightly hurting another.

A woman named Napapi was caught. She is thought to be Mr. Jai’s wife, according to the Nation.

The officer who died was Pol Cpl Saranyu Singkham, who worked at the Nawai police station. That person was Pol Capt Jeeraphon Wangsaeng.

A search is going on for the suspect.







