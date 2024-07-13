Crime

Chiang Mai Police Offer Cash Reward After Officer Killed

CTN News
CTN News
2 Min Read
Chiang Mai Police Offer Cash Reward After Officer Killed

Police in Chiang Mai province in northern Thailand have offered a 100,000 baht reward for information that leads to the arrest of “Jai Jakam,” a drug dealer from the underworld who killed one police officer and hurt another. Still thought to be hiding in Arunothai village. Get ready to hunt.

According to the police in Chiang Mai, a drug suspect who was on the run shot and killed one cop and hurt another on Thursday night in the Chiang Dao district of this northern province.

At about 9:30pm, a group of police, soldiers, and local officials circled the suspect’s home in Jiachan village, Moo 13. This was in the tambon Mang Na. He did, however, escape through the back of the house.

As the suspect was running away, he ran into another police team and opened fire, killing one officer and slightly hurting another.

A woman named Napapi was caught. She is thought to be Mr. Jai’s wife, according to the Nation.

The officer who died was Pol Cpl Saranyu Singkham, who worked at the Nawai police station. That person was Pol Capt Jeeraphon Wangsaeng.

A search is going on for the suspect.

Police searched the house of a drug suspect in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai
Police search the house of a drug suspect in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai – Photo Royal Thai Police

Chiang Mai Police
Police show  non-Thai identification card of the suspect Jai Jakam – Photo Royal Thai Police

Jai Jakam.
Shooting suspect Mr Jai Jakam. – Image Supplied by Chiang Mai Police

Other Chiang Mai News:

Chiang Mai Police Seek Driver After Road Rage Video Goes Viral

Chiang Mai Police Seek Driver After “Road Rage” Video Goes Viral

 

 

You Might Also Like

Popular British DJ Scott Daniels Found Dead in Pattaya Hotel

UK Man Alan George Broen Run Over By Train in Prachin Buri

Thai Police asked the Court to Revoke Bail for Chinese Businessman Tuhao’s Wife

Hen Pecked French Tourist Makes False Robbery Report to Avoid Wife’s Rath

Koreans Busted in Bangkok for Operating an Illegal Gambling Website

Share This Article
By CTN News
The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.
Previous Article Prime Minister Settha Thavisin Pays a Visits to Chiang Rai Prime Minister Settha Thavisin Pays a Visits to Chiang Rai
Next Article New Destination Thailand Visa Interior Ministry Introduces New 180 Day Destination Thailand Visa

Download Our App

Buy FC 24 Coins

Help the Soi Dog Foundation