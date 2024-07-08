Chiang Mai Police Seek Driver After “Road Rage” Video Goes Viral

Police in Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Province have obtained an arrest warrant for a hot headed driver who has terrorized other drivers in the city due to road rage. Police say the latest victim of his road rage has lodged a formal a criminal complaint.

The woman Miss Phisarinthan, 28 (surname withheld) and her lawyer Mr. Damrong Boonprakong went to the Chiang Mai San Sai Police Station and a complaint on 4 charges against the hot-headed young man and showed police a video clip of his actions.

The incident occurred on July 3, 2024 on Somphot Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Road, heading to Chiang Mai City Hall. Before going down the tunnel through the intersection The young woman driving in the right lane because she was unfamiliar with the route.

In the video which she posted online shows the man honks his horn, cuts in front of the woman then stops his car and walks to her car and bangs on the drivers window. When opened he shouts obscenities, grabs her keys from the ignition and throws them on the side of the road. He then returns to his vehicle and speeds off.

The woman said that her 7-year-old son and sister were in the car when the incident happened and her son has been severely traumatized over the altercation. She told police that she intends to pursue the cause of the incident until the end and there will be absolutely no mediation, compromise or acceptance of an apology basket.

The Chiang Mai police said they were aware of the perpetrator and several other people had reported similar incidents but never filed a formal criminal complaint.

Her lawyer said that since the video was posted on social media he has been contacted by 5 other victims of the mans road rage and all of them have agreed to file criminal complaints against the perpetrator.

One victim said the man did exactly the same thing to him a to Miss Phisarinthan, but his car had a push button ignition so the man kicked his car when he couldn’t get the car key. He said he reported the incident the San Sai Provincial Police Station in Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai police said the perpetrator on four charges, including violations under the Traffic Act, causing loss of property, and causing others to be afraid or frightened by extortion and act in any way towards others which is bullying, intimidating, intimidating, causing embarrassment or annoyance.

When CTN News contacted the San Sai Provincial Police Station a police spokesperson said they are actively seeking the mans arrest and would not comment any further, stating it was an ongoing investigation.

Source: Khaosod TV

