NewsNorthern Thailand

Chiang Mai Police Seek Driver After “Road Rage” Video Goes Viral

CTN News
CTN News
4 Min Read
Road Rage Chiang Mai
The hot headed driver who has terrorized the woman - RTP Image

Police in Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Province have obtained an arrest warrant for a hot headed driver who has terrorized other drivers in the city due to road rage. Police say the latest victim of his road rage has lodged a formal a criminal complaint.

The woman Miss Phisarinthan, 28 (surname withheld) and her lawyer Mr. Damrong Boonprakong went to the Chiang Mai San Sai Police Station and a complaint on 4 charges against the hot-headed young man and showed police a video clip of his actions.

The incident occurred on July 3, 2024 on Somphot Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Road, heading to Chiang Mai City Hall. Before going down the tunnel through the intersection The young woman driving in the right lane because she was unfamiliar with the route.

Road Rage Chiang Mai

In the video which she posted online shows the man honks his horn, cuts in front of the woman then stops his car and walks to her car and bangs on the drivers window. When opened he shouts obscenities, grabs her keys from the ignition and throws them on the side of the road. He then returns to his vehicle and speeds off.

The woman said that her 7-year-old son and sister were in the car when the incident happened and her son has been severely traumatized over the altercation. She told police that she intends to pursue the cause of the incident until the end and there will be absolutely no mediation, compromise or acceptance of an apology basket.

The Chiang Mai police said they were aware of the perpetrator and several other people had reported similar incidents but never filed a formal criminal complaint.

Road Rage Chiang Mai

Her lawyer said that since the video was posted on social media he has been contacted by 5 other victims of the mans road rage and all of them have agreed to file criminal complaints against the perpetrator.

One victim said the man did exactly the same thing to him a to Miss Phisarinthan, but his car had a push button ignition so the man kicked his car when he couldn’t get the car key. He said he reported the incident the San Sai Provincial Police Station in Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai police said the perpetrator on four charges, including violations under the Traffic Act, causing loss of property, and causing others to be afraid or frightened by extortion and act in any way towards others which is bullying, intimidating, intimidating, causing embarrassment or annoyance.

When CTN News contacted the San Sai Provincial Police Station a police spokesperson said they are actively seeking the mans arrest and would not comment any further, stating it was an ongoing investigation.

Source: Khaosod TV

People also reading:

Chinese Couple Detained in Chiang Mai For Indecent Exposure

Chinese Couple Detained in Chiang Mai For Indecent Exposure

 

 

 

 

You Might Also Like

Interpol Police Hunt for 2 Polish Men after Woman Tortured in Thailand

Banks in Thailand to Refund Victims of Credit Cards Scams

Mae Tao Clinic to Stay in Thailand

Australian Family of Missing Girl Siriyakorn “Bung” Siriboon Appeal for Help

Japan Sees Reemergence of Groping on Commuter Trains

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By CTN News
The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.
Previous Article Gabriel Attal French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced his resignation.

Download Our App

Buy FC 24 Coins

Help the Soi Dog Foundation