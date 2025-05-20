Chiang Mai Mother’s Appeal to Media Get Police to Act on Hit-and-Run Case

CHIANG MAI – Police in Hang Dong are set to send the case file and suspect to court tomorrow (20 May 2568) in the case where a deputy school director allegedly ran over a 14-year-old boy, killing him instantly.

This follows a plea from the boy’s mother through the media, which brought quick progress in a case that had seen no movement for six months. The police chief stressed that the case was never ignored and promised a fair process.

The situation began on the evening of 29 November 2567, when a 14-year-old boy tragically died in an accident on his way home from school in Hang Dong, Chiang Mai. He was on his way to help his mother at the market.

Evidence pointed to a deputy school director from a local school in the San Sai District as the person involved. Instead of helping at the scene, the suspect allegedly drove away and only turned themselves in the next day. For more than six months, the case saw no progress.

On 19 May 2568, at Hang Dong police station, Mrs. Sutjai Donpraisri, aged 38, the mother of the victim “Tiger” (Phumipat Donpraisri), and her lawyer met with Pol. Col. Jakkriyut Chotiwatchirapong, the station’s superintendent, took up the role a few months ago. This meeting, arranged with help from the media, aimed to get updates on the case.

Pol. Col. Jakkriyut stated that after learning of the incident, he contacted the investigating officer and stressed that the case was not overlooked. He confirmed the case file and the suspect would be handed over to the Chiang Mai prosecutor’s office the next day (20 May).

The main charges are reckless driving causing death and hit-and-run. Concerns from the victim’s family may have stemmed from miscommunication, but the police assured them of fairness. Officers involved were also told to check all details carefully.

Mrs. Sutjai said she had spent months worrying about the lack of progress, but after meeting with the police superintendent, she felt much more at ease. She was assured that the police would push the case forward, with the case file and suspect to go to the prosecutor the next day.

Mr. Damrong Boonprakong, the family’s lawyer, noted that media attention helped speed things up after months of delays. He thanked both the police and the media for their help in moving the case towards prosecution and seeking justice.

After meeting with the police, Mrs. Sutjai visited the crash site. The location is a two-lane road in a local area, near a bend where “Tiger” lost his life. After the accident, warning signs were put up immediately to slow traffic.

This road is a popular shortcut for students going to and from school, even though it’s not designed for high speeds. Some drivers, especially those in cars, still drive too fast here. The deputy director involved in the case is believed to live in Hang Dong and was probably heading home at the time of the incident.

