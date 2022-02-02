Crime
Joe Biden Reacts To Bridgewater College Shooting in Virginia
According to college spokesperson Logan Bogert, two campus police officers were killed in an active shooter incident on Tuesday at Bridgewater College in Virginia. ABC News reported that a campus police officer and a campus safety officer were killed in the shooting after responding to complaints of a “suspicious” individual on campus. US President Joe Biden reacted to the tragedy by calling it “another senseless shooting.”
Biden expressed grief for the lost lives as well as criticism of the shooting on Twitter. A senseless shooting has claimed the lives of two brave officers. The President said that he and First Lady Jill Biden have been praying for the families of the victims. In addition, he stated that the use of firearms against law enforcement officials is despicable and must be stopped.
Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, of Ashland, was recognized by Virginia State Police as the perpetrator of the crime. Campbell is also accused of two felony offenses of capital murder. Police have charged two felony offenses with first-degree murder and using a weapon in the commission of a felony, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller
Police officers killed in the Bridgewater College campus shooting
According to Geller, the attack on the Bridgewater College campus began at approximately 1:20 p.m. (local time) when campus police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on campus near Memorial Hall. Officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter approached the suspect before he shot both of them and fled.
