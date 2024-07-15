Thailand Cracks Down on Illegal Workers: Over 100,000 Arrested in 36 Days

(CTN News) – According to a news statement from the Thai Ministry of Labour, more than 100,000 foreign workers, including Myanmar citizens, have been arrested in the first 36 days of Thailand’s 120-day crackdown on illegal workers.

The 120-day crackdown on illegal workers, which ran from June 5 to July 11, led in the arrest of 108,875 undocumented workers in factories, workplaces, and commercial sites over the course of 36 days.

The Thai Department of Employment, Immigration Department, and police, among other agencies, announced the arrest of 108,875 undocumented workers in a variety of locations, including shops in Huai Khwang, Bangkok, factories in Bangkok, coconut factories in Ratchaburi, restaurants in Udon Thani, and construction sites in Chachoengsao.

Nationalities of the Arrested Workers in Thailand

The combined inspection team detained 80,913 Myanmar nationals, 16,507 Cambodians, 7,804 Laotians, 104 Vietnamese, and 3,547 workers from other nations.

Thai officials have indicated that they will take action against 473 Myanmar workers, 101 Laotian workers, 74 Cambodian workers, 14 Vietnamese workers, and 64 other foreign workers.

Foreign workers without valid documentation or work licenses, as well as those engaging in unapproved jobs, may risk fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation, and a two-year ban from working in Thailand.

Employers who hire unauthorized workers will be penalized 10,000 to 100,000 baht each employee. Repeat violators will face up to a year in prison and fines ranging from 50,000 to 200,000 baht, as well as a three-year ban on employing foreign labor, according to a statement from Thailand’s Department of Labour based on Thai news sources.

Source: Nation Thailand