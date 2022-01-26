Connect with us

New COVID Variant BA.2 has been Reported in the US
CDC: Pfizer, Moderna Boosters up to 90% Effective against Omicron

5 COVID Deaths in Nova Scotia, 92 Hospitalized, 362 New Cases on Jan. 25

WHO says Healthy Children and Adolescents do Not need COVID-19 boosters

U.S to give Away 400 Million Free N95 Masks in COVID fight at CVS and Walgreens

The World Health Organization Recommends Two New Drugs to Treat COVID-19

Free N95 Masks From The White House: How to Get Them?

Free COVID Test Kits: Tips to Find At-Home COVID Tests

US Government Lunches Website for Free COVID-19 Test Kits

Here's How to Get a Free COVID Test Kit From Test Iowa

New COVID Variant BA.2 has been Reported in the US

4 hours ago

New COVID Variant

The U.K. authorities have identified a new COVID variant as one that is under investigation investigation investigation, according to reports.

The variant, BA.2, has been detected in 40 countries, including the U.S., U.K., India, Germany, and Australia, and has been linked to over 8,000 cases worldwide. According to The Hill, little is known about the variant, including its transmissibility and severity. The effectiveness of current vaccines remains uncertain.

The BA.2 new Covid variant is believed to be a subvariant of the Omicron variant, known as BA.1. It has been gaining ground in countries like Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, overtaking the original Omicron variant.

Washington State officials confirmed two cases of the variant earlier this month. The number of cases in the new Covid variant in the U.S. is estimated to be around 100.

Must Read: Here’s How to Get a Free COVID Test Kit From Test Iowa

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

I’m not sure how useful it is to count new cases as a way to measure the pandemic’s spread, but nationwide, the new Covid variant and the number of new cases is declining. Since home testing and state reporting are spotty, many people who are infected are likely to go unrecognized.

The number of hospitalizations is also declining. Still, according to the latest data on intensive care unit capacity, a lot of the country’s hospitals are under a lot of pressure.

However, notice that many of the once red (full) ICUs are now yellow (50-75% full). Across the country, there is also a lot of missing data. An average ICU occupancy rate of 67% is generally seen nationwide, although the time of year, location, and other factors can affect this number.

The truth behind COVID-era prison releases

New data from the Department of Justice indicates that prison populations declined in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

In fact, the decrease was not due to prison releases, but instead a dramatic drop in prison and jail admissions.

In a survey of 400 local jails around the country, PPI found that most have returned to pre-pandemic levels of incarcerated people, and one in 14 houses more people than it was designed to house.

Also Check:

Thailand Approves Over the Counter Sales of Covid-19 Rapid

CDC: Pfizer, Moderna Boosters up to 90% Effective against Omicron

