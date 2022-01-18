Here’s How to Get a Free COVID Test Kit From Test Iowa

The Free COVID Test Kit is Still free for Iowans, even though Test Iowa no longer offers drive-thru testing.

You may be able to find an at-home COVID test at Test Iowa if you’ve had trouble finding one in a store. According to the official website, “Test Iowa is a partnership between the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab,” whose aim is to provide Iowans with free COVID tests.

Must Read:

Test Iowa’s website outlines the five simple steps to order an at-home Free COVID test kit:

You can choose to have a test kit sent directly to your home or to pick it up at a pick-up site You can activate the test kit online by entering your information and the test kit ID. Send the sample to be tested in the package. You can drop it off at a UPS drop-off location with a prepaid UPS label or at one of the drop-off sites nearby To get your results online Via Patient Portal

You can pick up your test from one of three pick-up locations on the Test Iowa site. There are locations for pick-up only, pick-up and drop-off, and pick-up and drop-off with same-day delivery to the lab. These four locations include:

State Hygienic Laboratory Coralville 2490 Crosspark Rd, Coralville Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon

Johnson County Health Department 855 S Dubuque St, Iowa City Drop off your sample by 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for same-day lab delivery

Linn County Public Health 1020 6th Street SE, Cedar Rapids Drop off your sample by 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for same-day lab delivery

Peoples Community Health Clinic, Inc 905 Franklin Street, Waterloo Drop off your sample by 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for same-day lab delivery



Check out the map listing ALL locations across the state HERE.

What is the turnaround time for your results? They should be available within 24 hours of receiving an email confirmation that the lab received your kit, but it might take a little longer, depending on how high the demand is. For more information on Test Iowa and to order your kit, please click HERE.

Also Check: