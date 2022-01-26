Police Seize 420Kg of High-Grade Marijuana, 3 Arrested

Police officials have announced the seizure of 420 kilograms of high-grade marijuana and the arrest of 3 drug smugglers in 2 separate drug busts on Monday night.

In the first drug bust, a man from Laos was apprehended while he was guarding 200kg of high-grade marijuana on the banks of the Mekong River in northeastern Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the man was caught guarding 200 slabs of compressed marijuana, each weighing one kilogram, on the river bank at Don Nang Hong village in That Phanom district by a navy patrol.

During the search, five methamphetamine pills were found in his possession, which he said was for personal use. He also had a motorcycle seized from him.

In the second seizure, two drug couriers were arrested and 220 kilograms of compressed marijuana was seized from their vehicle in Tha Uthen district late Monday night.

The duo allegedly travelled to the northeastern border area to pick up the drugs smuggled from Laos.

Police say marijuana smuggling rampant

When questioned, they allegedly confessed that they were being paid 100,000 baht to transport the marijuana to Saraburi province, where it would be collected by someone else.

As part of the contract, they were to receive 30,000 baht in advance, with the remainder being paid on delivery in Saraburi. According to police, both suspects had served prison sentences for drug charges.

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Tuesday, Chathip Juranaseree, the governor of Nakhon Phanom, senior navy officers, and border patrol police announced the arrest of the suspect and seizure of the high-grade marijuana.

Commander of the Mekong Riverine Unit, Rear Admiral Somat Juthanom, said marijuana smuggling was rampant in the Northeast, particularly through Nakhon Phanom, where frequent seizures took place.

He stressed that although cannabis has been removed from the narcotics list, the smuggling of cannabis still remained illegal. Above all, because it did not pass customs procedures. He also said smuggling has been combated by increasing patrols against incursions.

About 2 tons of high-grade cannabis from Laos have already been intercepted this year, the admiral said.

Trending CTN News:

Walmart – Woman Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Buy a Child for $500,000

The Best Travel Apps for Thailand’s Adventures

What a Child Goes Through With a Parent in Prison and How Can You Help!