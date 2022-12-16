Biden Administration Offers Free COVID-19 Tests to U.S. households this Winter

(CTN News) – As part of the Biden administration’s efforts to combat coronavirus infections throughout the winter, American families may start, on Thursday, obtain four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government website COVIDTests.gov.

Since it has been unable to persuade Congress to adopt a bill providing additional financing for the U.S. COVID-19 response, the White House said it would utilize existing funding to cover the testing costs.

According to Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, the free COVID-19 tests program was suspended because authorities wanted to ensure enough COVID-19 tests were available for a potential increase in COVID cases in the winter.

“We anticipated a period later in the year when COVID instances would increase again. Therefore, we kept the test results so we could utilize them right now, “Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said on Thursday.

And we won’t be able to send the American people any more exams if we don’t get further financing.

According to Jha, the number of flu cases in the US has considerably increased over the previous two weeks to COVID-19, making this likely the worst flu season in ten years.

The good news, he said, was evidence that the number of instances of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been declining.

Hospitals had overflowed with kids who had RSV earlier in the autumn, creating a triple danger of respiratory illnesses.

On December 19, the administration would begin fulfilling orders for the most recent round of free testing.

The White House said that up to 500 significant food banks would also provide free exams.

During a record-breaking increase in COVID-19 cases and fatalities, the Biden administration came under fire for not ensuring adequate testing was available. Later, the government purchased hundreds of millions of COVID-19 tests to make them freely accessible to the general people.

