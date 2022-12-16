Cannabis buds Sales to be Controlled Online in Thailand Next Year

(CTN News) – To regulate the sale of cannabis buds, the Department of Thai Traditional and Complementary Medicine (DTAM) will roll out an online system in 2019. Before making a purchase, buyers must be at least 20 years old and have valid identification.

Different guidelines and limitations were progressively implemented to bar those under the age of 20, pregnant women, and nursing mothers from using cannabis while the formal Cannabis Act was still being drafted.

Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, the director of the DTAM, disclosed today that the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) was concerned about selling cannabis buds.

To monitor the sales of restricted cannabis buds, the DTAM is developing a system and software that will be available in January 2019.

Every cannabis business that is allowed to sell cannabis buds must install the system, according to Thongchai. The system will compel cannabis store owners to record their inventory, the source of their cannabis, and the customers that purchase cannabis from them.

Buyers purchasing cannabis buds must verify their age with the system by showing their ID cards. The INCB will get all of the data immediately.

About 5,000 stores, with 1,000 of them in Bangkok, are permitted to sell cannabis buds, according to Thongchai. The distribution of cannabis was difficult for authorities to monitor, but the new method should significantly improve that situation.

Thongchai expressed concern about regulating cannabis use in public settings, although he acknowledged that it is difficult to find every user.

Thongchai acknowledged that the regulations and limits put in place were insufficient to adequately regulate the use and sale of cannabis, but he hoped the Cannabis Act would be introduced as soon as possible to fill the gaps.