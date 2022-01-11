Can Omicron COVID Cause Loss of Taste and Smell? Read here

Connect with us

Can Omicron COVID Cause Loss of Taste and Smell?
COVID-19 Vaccinated - When Should You Get Vaccinated After COVID-19?

Corona IHU Described: Few Cases, Limited Spread

Deltacron Variant Not Lab Error, Cypriot Scientist Says

Deltacron EXPLAINED: A New Variant or a Lab Error?

Deltacron: Learn All About A New Delta-Omicron Mutation Found In Cyprus

Omicron Symptoms

NSW Covid Cases Today: NSW Records Deadliest Day of the COVID Pandemic

Delta Corona Symptoms

Does the New Deltacron Covid Variant Exist? Scientists Explain.

Can Omicron COVID Cause Loss of Taste and Smell?

2022-01-11

Omicron Virus

According to experts, the only real way to find out if you have COVID is to get tested. However, if you get a positive test, how can you tell if you have omicron or delta?

The question is on the minds of many as omicron cases surge into the new year following holiday gatherings. The rapid and PCR tests only tell you if you have COVID, but they won’t tell you which variant you have unless you send your sample to a lab.

As a result of omicron causing a rise in breakthrough infections, some physicians have observed that one symptom, in particular, may be changing.

According to NBC News last month, Dr. Katherine Poehling, an infectious disease specialist and member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, coughing, congestion, runny nose, and fatigue are common symptoms associated with the omicron variant. Unlike Delta, many patients are not losing their sense of smell or taste.

The evidence, according to Poehling, is anecdotal and not backed by science. The symptoms may also be confined to certain populations.

When the omicron surge first started in South Africa, her comments were echoed.

People who thought they had COVID-19 were advised to watch out for symptoms such as runny nose, fatigue, and fatigue.

The researchers noted that, compared to other variants, losing taste and smell is something uncommon.

Five people have been reinfected with COVID-19 after a recent outbreak of Nebraska omicron, according to the CDC. The report stated that four of the individuals experienced the loss of taste or smell during the first infection but none during the second infection.

A Norwegian study found that of the dozens of people experiencing symptoms at a Christmas party, 12% reported reduced smell. 23% reported reduced taste, the study found.

Certain segments of the population may be overrepresented in these studies, such as the young, healthy, and fully vaccinated.

Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, has said that omicron‘s symptoms aren’t changing, but increased vaccinations are affecting how people respond to the virus.

Arwady says that those who are fully vaccinated do not necessarily get “seriously ill or have fevers for days,” but rather display mild symptoms.

According to her, “They may only feel like they have a cold.” “That’s okay because they’re not getting seriously ill, but it’s concerning because they can easily spread it to others.”

People who are unvaccinated are experiencing symptoms similar to those seen at the beginning of the pandemic, Arwady said.

However, CDC data showed the most common symptoms are cough, fatigue, congestion, and a runny nose.

According to the CDC, COVID symptoms include:

  • Fever and chills
  • Chest congestion
  • Having trouble breathing
  • Exhaustion
  • Muscle or joint pain
  • Symptoms of headache
  • New changes in taste or smell
  • Throat pain
  • Runny nose or congestion
  • Feeling nauseated or vomiting
  • having diarrhea

 

