Chiang Rai News

Over1,000 VDF Personnel Being Mobilized to Assist Flooding Efforts Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Journalist
3 Min Read
Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Volunteer Defence Corps
Over 1,000 volunteer defense corps personnel head to Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai to combat flooding - VDF Image

Interior Minister Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul told a press briefing yesterday that he has ordered more equipment and is mobilizing over 1,000 volunteer defense force (VDF) personnel from throughout Thailand to assist with flooding operations in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.

He told reporters that both provinces currently have governors commanding the incident and have deputy governors and they have been reporting the situation at all times. They are in complete command of the situation, he said.

When asked about recent flooding in Mae Sai District Chiang Rai and why it keeps happening  he said teams are working night and day to unblock water drainage pipes and assist those affected from recent flooding.

He said in the upstream areas on the Myanmar side of the border there is almost no original forest left. Most of the topsoil has been cleared for agriculture. Now, when there heavy amounts of rain, flash flood bringing huge masses of mud down and water down mountain tributaries into the Sai River, causing the flooding problems.

The water that flooded Mae Sai came almost entirely from the Burmese side, starting from the high mountainous areas
The water that flooded Mae Sai came almost entirely from the Burmese side, starting from the high mountainous areas

The government is working with officials on  both sides of the border to prevent future flooding. It’s a complicated issue and the administration across the border has limited resources and manpower. He said, we are working diligently with all agencies to find a solution to the flooding problems on both sides of the border.

When asked whether the recent flooding will increase the compensation, Mr. Anutin stated that the regulations presently allow for compensation only once. However, the emergency decree is still in effect and the assistance framework could possibly be adjusted and we will do our best to minimize the suffering of the people.

Northern Thailand has suffered severe flooding and landslides in recent weeks due to torrential rains. Authorities in Chaing Mai and Chiang Rai have issued alerts for potential flooding as water levels reach dangerous levels on rivers and tributaries.

The northern meteorological station forecasts more rain today for Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces, due to a high pressure weather system from China, in conjunction with a monsoon trough over the northern region of Thailand. These conditions are forecast to bring heavy rain to both provinces.

Related News:

Mae Sai Chiang Rai Floods Again After the Sai River Bursts its Banks

Mae Sai Chiang Rai Floods Again After the Sai River Bursts its Banks

You Might Also Like

Mekong River Group in Chiang Rai Protest Pak Beng Hydropower Dam in Laos

Thai Chamber of Commerce Estimates Flooding in Chiang Rai Caused Over 6 Billion Baht in Damages

Flooding in Chiang Rai City Begins to Recede, Mae Fah Luang Airport Reopens

Flight Suspended at Chiang Rai International Airport Due to Flooding

Drug Runners Busted in Mae Chan Chiang Rai, 600,000 Meth Pills Seized

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Geoff Thomas Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Chiang Rai United Vs Lampang Warriors Chiang Rai United Breaks Their Losing Streak Defeating Lamphun Warriors 2-0
Next Article Elephants Sanctuary Flooded in Chiang Mai Royal Thai Army Rushes to Rescue Elephants After Sanctuary Flooded in Chiang Mai

Get Our News App for Thailand News

Download our App
Download our App

Help Abandonded Dogs Find a Home

soi dog