Anantara Golden Triangle Welcomes School Children on Thai National Elephant Day

A long-standing sanctuary for 20 elephants rescued from urban sprawl and illegal logging camps, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, in partnership with the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation (GTAEF), gave the gentle giants the run of the resort to mark Thai National Elephant Day.

The two-day event, with participation from local children, artists and guests, aimed to highlight the important role elephants have always played in Thai society.

The festivities opened with a spiritual ceremony and lunch hosted by the Anantara team for local school children before kicking off the main event of the day – the elephant education workshop.

After observing elephants in their natural habitat the students joined an elephant osteopath for an elephant massage showcase, inspiring some of them to take up a career as elephant caretakers or wildlife veterinarians.

Anantara Golden Triangle also put on a craft market showcasing pachyderm-inspired souvenirs and handicrafts from local artists. The highlight of the event was the buffet of the elephants’ favourite treats laid out by the riverbank.

“In today’s digital society, it’s easy to lose touch with nature and our roots. This national day not only is a heartfelt gesture from our community to the elephants, but also a chance to remind the young about the way of life that has shaped Thai society for centuries,” concluded Arnaud Béril, General Manager of Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort.

For more information about Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, please visit https://www.anantara.com/en/golden-triangle-chiang-rai.

For a better idea of the sort of thing the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation (GTAEF) get up to in the elephant camp, please visit us on Facebook: GTAEF Helping Elephants and IG: GTAEF_Thailand.

