Summer Storm Causes Widespread Destruction in 5 Chiang Rai Districts

Anna Wong
Anna Wong - Senior Editor
Chiang Rai faced severe damage after a summer storm hit 5 subdistricts, bringing strong winds that caused widespread destruction. The storm impacted temples, schools, and hospitals, with four injuries reported, including two in critical condition.

The provincial governor has ordered immediate assistance and a damage assessment.

On Tuesday, reports confirmed that heavy rain and strong winds swept through various areas in Chiang Rai between 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

The Chiang Rai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office revealed that two districts, covering five subdistricts—Chom Mok Kaeo, Pa Kor Dam, Bua Sali, and Dong Mada in Mae Lao District, as well as Than Thong in Phan District—suffered significant damage.

Rainfall was recorded in seven districts, including Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Chan, Thoeng, Phan, Mae Lao, Wiang Chai, and Phaya Mengrai.

Chiang Rai Governor Charin Thongsuk instructed local authorities, disaster response teams, and municipal organizations to quickly assess the damage and provide help to affected residents.

Mae Lao District Chief Rungroj Tanwut reported that the storm lasted for about 30 minutes, damaging 15 villages across four subdistricts. The hardest-hit areas were Chom Mok Kaeo and Pa Kor Dam.

Three public facilities were significantly affected: Chom Mok Kaeo Kindergarten, Pa Kor Dam School, and Mae Lao Hospital. The hospital’s inpatient building sustained roof damage, halting its operations temporarily.

Repairs are expected to take three to five days, during which patients have been transferred to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital and Somdet Phra Yannasangwon Hospital.

One temple, Huai San Don Chan, also suffered damage. Four people were injured during the storm, with two in serious condition. Authorities are working tirelessly to restore normalcy and support those impacted.

Anna Wong
Senior Editor
