Chiang Rai Police Find Man Hung From a Fig Tree in Mae Sai

On the morning of February 4, 2025, police in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, were called to Village 11 in Pong Pha Subdistrict after receiving reports of a man found hanging from a fig tree.

Pol. Lt. Col. Noppadol Ekkachit from Mae Sai Police Station told reporters he was informed about a man who had hanged himself near Phahonyothin Road in Ban Nam Jam Nuea, Village 11, Pong Pha Subdistrict, Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province.

He coordinated with the Siam Ruam Jai Mae Sai Rescue Foundation and the on-duty doctor from Mae Sai Hospital to proceed to the location.

When they arrived, they discovered a man, estimated to be about 65-70 years old, kneeling with a nylon rope tied to a fig tree. Nearby, they found a red bicycle with the markings “JY.PY.002 2559” and the name “Kaisit Sunanta” displayed on both the front and back fenders.

The doctor on site determined the man had been deceased for several hours. Upon inspecting his body, they found several 100 baht bills, some coins, and a cigarette in his pocket, but no identification card.

According to Mr Phitsanu Duangsuwan, the village headman of Nam Cham Village 11, a local saw the man around 10 a.m. sitting with the bicycle near the side of the road. The man appeared stressed and remained there for a long time, but no one paid much attention.

It was presumed he might have been a labourer working in the area.

Later that morning, another villager riding a motorcycle stopped near the same spot and was shocked to find the man hanging from the fig tree. The villager immediately informed the headman.

At the time of the investigation, the police had no information about the man’s identity or residence. They began tracing the bicycle code and later confirmed that the deceased was Mr. Kaisit Sunanta, matching the name found on the bike’s fender.

Preliminary checks at the scene revealed no signs of foul play. Authorities believe the man may have taken his own life due to stress. His body was transported to Mae Sai Hospital, where it will remain until relatives come forward to claim it.

