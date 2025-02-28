Monk, 74 Found Burned to Death in Wiang Chai, Chiang Rai

A tragic event has deeply saddened the local Buddhist community in Wiang Chai, Chiang Rai, after a 74-year-old monk set himself on fire near the district’s sacred stupa. He had spent over 10 years trying to restore without success.

On Thursday, Police Lt. Napapon Satyadit from Wiang Chai Police Station in Chiang Rai received a report about a monk’s death at the Sri Chom Thep Buddhist practice site in Muang Chum Subdistrict, Wiang Chai District.

The site is home to the district’s sacred stupa atop a hill about one kilometre from the main road. Around 100 metres from the monk’s living quarters and the stupa, authorities found the burnt remains of Phra Pairat Komolkanok, aged 74.

The Monk’s body was charred beyond recognition. Nearby were two tires, a suitcase, and other items that had also been burned to ashes.

Inside Monk’s quarters, police discovered a notebook with at least three pages of handwritten notes, believed to be written by the monk himself. The notes stated that he was fully conscious and healthy while writing.

He clarified that no one else was involved and asked officials not to investigate further. He also apologised to senior monks and leaders for his actions, explaining that they were out of necessity and frustration, not to tarnish the religion.

The monk wrote about his efforts to restore the stupa, which began in 2018. He was encouraged by another monk and local leaders who wanted the site to serve as the district’s landmark. However, after years of neglect and lack of support, both he and the community lost hope, pushing him to this tragic decision.

Authorities collected the notes as evidence and called forensic teams for further investigation. The monk’s body was sent to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital for an autopsy.

Preliminary findings revealed he had been living alone at the site. Each morning, a disciple would drive him to collect alms in the village and later return him to the stupa. On the day of the incident, when the disciples arrived to check on him, they found his body.

Phra Athikan Theeratham Titisippo, a local monk leader, said Phra Pairat had lived at the site for over six years without formally transferring from his original temple in Lampang Province. He often meditated by walking around the stupa.

On the evening of February 26, witnesses saw him walking as usual. However, by morning, the tragic scene was discovered.

Phra Pairat was known to be a reserved person who kept to himself, rarely sharing his thoughts or concerns with fellow monks or disciples. While he didn’t mention any health issues, some observed him as a deep thinker.

Despite his solitary nature, local monks and residents supported him by regularly providing food, water, and utility expenses.

The Mayor of Muang Chum, noted that the monk often expressed frustration about the stupa’s legal status. The stupa, built on public forest land, required official approval, which had yet to be granted.

Phra Pairat had worked tirelessly to resolve the issue, but the process remained incomplete at his death. Officials are continuing their investigation to confirm the exact cause of his death. Once completed, the local monks will arrange a traditional funeral.

