Chiang Rai’s Wiang Pa Pao District Innovated By Flash Floods and Landslides

The Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reports heavy rain in Wiang Pa Pao District, Chiang Rai Province has causing widespread flooding 7 sub-districts, 29 villages, affecting 1,023 households.

The local administration and local government organizations are coordinated to provide assistance to the victims, moving peoples belongings to higher ground, and building sandbags to block the water flow.

Water overflowed and flooded Highway 118 Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai in 2 locations: in front of the church in Pangiew Subdistrict and Ban Buak Khon, Village No. 9, Mae Chedi Mai Subdistrict.

Police officers from Wiang Pa Pao Police Station and Mae Chedi Police Station, along with local administrative organizations, administrative officers, and rescue workers are in the area to facilitate traffic and help people affected by flooding.

Flash floods also occurred in Ban Mae Pun Luang and Ban Sam Kula (Ban Briwan), Tambon Wiang, Amphoe Wiang Pa Pao, Chiang Rai Province. The flash floods swept away debris that hit a bridge cutting off transportation routes and destroying houses one by one.

The Wiang Pa Pao District in Chiang Rai has set up an incident command center at the district office to provide assistance. People living in risk and low-lying areas were informed to move their belongings to higher ground and continuously monitor news for warnings.

The Chiang Rai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center provided essential items: relief bags, drinking water, and boxes of instant noodles.

The Chiang Rai Governor visited the area to summarize the situation at the district incident command center and visited the affected areas and ordered relevant agencies to notify all districts to monitor and closely monitor the situation of flash floods, forest runoff, and overflowing rivers.

He ordered the preparing of tools, machinery, military equipment, and personnel ready to provide immediate assistance 24 hours a day when requested. Relevant agencies are also surveying the damage and providing assistance.

Flooding also caused the Ban Nong Bua Bridge in Phrao District to collapse, closing it off to traffic, while the Phrao-Wiang Pa Pao Road was blocked due to a landslide. Officials rushed to clear the debris and reopen the road.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai Province has been inundated with heavy rains that have caused flooding in many districts, especially Mae Rim District, which has been hit by both flash floods, strong currents have washed away houses along the riverbanks.

The Chiang Mai Hydrological Center has issued a warning to residents living along the Ping River to prepare for overflowing water and move their belongings to higher ground. In Chiang Mai Municipality, which is an economic area, people are closely monitoring the water situation in the Ping River.

The latest update at 7:00 p.m. yesterday the water level at the Nawarat Bridge in Chiang Mai city was 2.69 meters, the critical level is 3.70 meters. The Chiang Mai Irrigation Department opened the Pa Daet water gates to push water downstream in an effort to prevent flooding Chiang Mai City.

They are also preparing to handle the water from Chiang Dao District, where flash floods are flowing into the Ping River, which takes 6-10 hours to reach Chiang Mai city. Therefore, water management in the Ping River must be strictly managed on an hourly basis.

