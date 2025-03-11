Underpass at Chiang Rai Government Center to be Completed by June 2027

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) announced the launch of a 849.8-million-baht construction project. The plan includes building a 4-lane underpass and upgrading roads near the government centre intersection on Rural Road CHR.1023 in Chiang Rai’s Mueang District.

The total construction area spans 1.635 km. Construction crews work on detours and prepare traffic management plans, including lane closures.

Mr. Montri Dechasakulsom, Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads, said the project aims to be completed by 2027 to address traffic congestion near Mae Fah Luang International Airport and government offices.

According to the “Transport Innovation Team” report, Chiang Rai Land Associates Co., Ltd. has been contracted to handle the project. The contract began on December 16, 2024, and will conclude on June 3, 2027. The work schedule covers 900 days.

Key features of the plan include a 4-lane underpass stretching 425.5 metres and an expanded bridge over the Kok River to accommodate wider lanes over 410 metres. Road improvements around the government centre intersection on CHR.1023 are also part of the project.

In addition, streetlights and other essential utilities will be installed to enhance the area.

