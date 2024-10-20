Official Say Flood Restorations in Stricken Areas of Chiang Rai Almost Complete

The Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), told a press briefing Saturday that the Quick Win action plan to restore stricken areas in Chiang Rai Province is almost 100% complete.

According to Director-General Mr. Chaiwat Junthiraphong since the flood situation occurred in Chiang Rai Province, the Chiang Rai Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has mobilized all personnel and disaster machinery to provide assistance to the people, as well as continuously clean and restore the disaster-stricken areas in Mueang District and Mae Sai District.

The disaster-stricken areas are mainly focused on cleaning roads and houses. In Mueang District, the work area is divided into 2 parts: the area in Chiang Rai Municipality, where 82 households were affected, of which 72 households, or 87.8%, have been restored; and the area outside Chiang Rai Municipality. 1,285 households were affected, and all 1,285 households have been completely rehabilitated.

In, Mae Sai District has divided its work area into 7 zones. Currently, 4 zones have completed cleaning of houses as planned, but there are still 3 zones that are still in progress. The total rehabilitation of Mae Sai District is 97% complete, with 796 out of 819 affected households having been rehabilitated.

Bangkok Governor Visits Chiang Rai

Mr. Chaiwat said the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation will continue to have operational staff and disaster relief machinery on duty to alleviate distress and clean houses until the situation returns to normal.

Suction trucks from Bangkok continue to help Chiang Rai residents in accelerating the suction of mud and clearing the drainpipes, restoring cleanliness to Ban Mai Lung Khan Community School and nearby houses in Mae Sai District. It is expected to be completed in time for the school opening on November 1st.

Meanwhile, Governor of Bangkok Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, visited Chiang Rai to encourage rescue teams from Bangkok who are working together with suction trucks to clear the sticky mud from drain sewers at Ban Mai Lung Khan Community School and nearby houses affected by severe flooding in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province.

Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt said he had also ordered another suction truck from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to Chiang Rai Province. Currently, Chiang Rai has 6 suction trucks, 8 water trucks, and more than 80 officers from Bangkok to help Chiang Rai residents.

Mr. Chadchart told reporters we are very pleased to be able to encourage civil servants and Chiang Rai residents and see the cooperation of various agencies.

