Chiang Mai Ranks as the Most Polluted City in the World, Authorities Declare Crisis

Chiang Mai – The air quality situation in Chiang Mai has reached alarming levels, with thick haze blanketing the city. Air pollution levels have surpassed global standards, ranking Chiang Mai as the world’s most polluted major city.

Provincial authorities have acknowledged the crisis, citing health risks for residents. Emergency measures are being escalated, including deploying helicopters to tackle wildfires in hard-to-reach areas and increasing ground operations. Residents are advised to wear masks and avoid outdoor activities.

On March 16, officials reported that the air quality in Chiang Mai continues to worsen due to escalating wildfires in the region. Fires in Chiang Mai, northern provinces, and neighbouring countries have contributed to dense smog, reducing visibility and severely impacting air quality across the city.

Data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) shows that as of the morning of March 16, there were 163 wildfire hotspots in Chiang Mai.

These included 48 hotspots in Hod district, 31 in Chiang Dao, 22 in Omkoi, 11 in Chai Prakan, 9 in Mae Taeng, 8 each in Phrao, San Sai, and Mae Wang, 7 in Doi Tao, 6 in Mae Chaem, 3 in Chom Thong, and 2 in Doi Lo.

Additionally, GISTDA reported 1,022 hotspots across 17 northern provinces during the 24 hours of March 15. Chiang Mai accounted for 168 hotspots, the second highest in the region, following Tak province with 219 hotspots. Lampang reported 135 hotspots, Phayao 106, and Mae Hong Son 101.

Air quality readings from monitoring stations in Chiang Mai indicated pollution levels far beyond acceptable standards, posing health risks to residents. Measurements at stations across various districts, including Chang Phueak, Si Phum, Suthep, Mae Chaem, Chiang Dao, and Hod, showed PM2.5 levels between 43.2 and 73.4 micrograms per cubic metre—well above the standard limit of 37.5.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) ranged from 116 to 196, with anything above 100 deemed unhealthy.

According to Iqair.com, which tracks global air quality, Chiang Mai ranked as the world’s most polluted city as of 11:00 a.m. on March 16. The city’s AQI was reported at 169, with PM2.5 levels at 80.8 micrograms per cubic metre—dangerously high and harmful to everyone. Lahore, Pakistan, ranked second with an AQI of 168, followed by Delhi, India, at 165.

In response to the escalating crisis, Chiang Mai’s wildfire and smog management centre held an emergency meeting to implement urgent measures. These include:

Strengthening field operations by deploying more personnel and volunteers to manage high-risk wildfire areas. Using helicopters to drop water on fires in inaccessible regions. Issuing warnings for residents to wear masks, avoid outdoor activities, and stay updated on the situation. Enforcing strict legal measures against those illegally burning forests and farmland.

Authorities are urging the public to cooperate and remain cautious during this critical time.

Last month, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed that the government had set aside 620 million baht ($17.5 million) to tackle the air pollution issue. The funds will go towards wildfire prevention, emergency response efforts, and reducing agricultural burning.

Officials have also instructed provincial governors to strictly enforce no-burning rules. They are encouraging farmers to adopt alternative ways to manage crop waste, such as composting or baling, instead of burning fields.

Between October 2023 and September 2024, more than 1.16 million people in northern Thailand sought medical care for illnesses linked to air pollution, according to the health ministry.

Chiang Mai saw the highest number of cases, with nearly 360,000 patients. Other heavily affected areas include Chiang Rai, Lampang, and Phayao.

Related News: