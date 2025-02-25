Soldiers in Chiang Rai Seize 3 Million Methamphetamine Pills in Mae Fah Luang District

Chiang Rai – The Pha Muang Forces intercepted drug couriers near the Mae Fah Luang border and confiscated almost 3 million methamphetamine pills.

On February 24, Colonel Anuwat Panyanun, commander of the Ta Tak Army under the Pha Muang Forces, led his team to inspect the scene of a clash with drug traffickers along the Thailand-Myanmar border near Ban Pa Sang Sung, Mae Fah Luang district, Chiang Rai.

The incident occurred the previous evening when soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Company conducted patrols to prevent illegal activities along the Mae Fah Luang border. While monitoring the area near a forest trail in Ban Pa Sang Sung, they spotted a group of 15-20 individuals carrying backpacks and moving through the terrain towards Thailand.

When troops revealed their presence and attempted a search, the group opened fire, leading to a five-minute confrontation. Fortunately, no soldiers were injured. The status of the traffickers remains unclear, but authorities discovered 14 modified backpacks scattered in the area.

Each bag contained roughly 200,000 meth pills, totalling 2.8 million methamphetamine pills. The confiscated drugs were sent to the Mae Fah Luang police station for further legal action.

Major General Kidakorn Chantra, head of the Pha Muang Forces and director of the anti-drug operations centre, instructed border officials to maintain strict measures to prevent further trafficking attempts.

From October 1, 2024, to mid-February 2025, military personnel have intercepted drugs 152 times, arrested 165 suspects, and seized over 63.6 million methamphetamine tablets, 140 kilograms of heroin, 5,301 kilograms of crystal meth, 1.1 kilograms of opium, and 235 kilograms of ketamine.

Authorities in Chiang Rai have reported 21 firefights during this period, resulting in eight deaths among traffickers. Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai remain the primary hotspots for these operations.

Related News: