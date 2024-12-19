Chiang Rai Flower And Art Festival 2024 Officially Opens

The Chiang Rai Flower and Art Festival 2024 has officially opened. It showcases a variety of beautiful flowers and ornamental plants, as well as the way of life of ethnic groups in Chiang Rai.

The Chiang Rai Flower and Art Festival 2024, organized by the Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) under “The Magical Garden”, will run until January 5, 2025.

Mrs. Athitathorn Wanchaithanawong, President of Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization, Mrs. Chetsong Ritjitphien, Director of the Tourism and Sports Division, Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization, Mae Sai Municipality, Pong Ngam Subdistrict Administrative Organization (SAO), and related parties jointly opened the musical fountain show, which showcased the colours of the stream amidst various flowers.

The opening event of the Chiang Rai Flower and Art Festival 2024 featured imaginative music, local product sales, a performance stage, a walking street, and a check-in point, “The Gateway to Mae Sai and Traces of the Great Flood,” with a vertical garden decorated with local woven fabric patterns and Doi Nang Non at the Thai-Myanmar border checkpoint in Mae Sai District.

Chiang Rai Flower And Art Festival 2024 Magic Spell Zone

The beautiful garden, located by the Kok River at Tung and Khom Park in Rim Kok Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District, is divided into four zones: the Magical Crystal Ball Zone, the Magic Spell Zone, the Magic Flower Zone, and the Magical Animal Zone.

The garden is decorated in various imaginative styles; at night, it is lit with beautiful light, sound, and colours.

There is also a beautiful flower garden during the day. In addition, performances in the “Chiang Rai Talent” activity will provide a stage for the new generation to express themselves.

Exhibitions of various agencies, sales of tea, coffee, delicious local food on the walking street, atmosphere along the Kok River in the Food Truck zone, exhibitions of Lanna lifestyle houses and over 17 ethnic groups at the Cultural Square, sales of community products and various species of ornamental flowers

The Chiang Rai Flower and Art Festival 2024 event also includes an area called “Healing Mae Sai, the northernmost in Siam” at Wat Tham Sao Hin Phaya Nak, Tambon Pong Ngam, Amphoe Mae Sai. This tourist attraction has various caves, especially the Sao Hin Phaya Nak cave, which has a large water source.

Tourists can visit the flower garden for free every day from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. except on Saturday when it’s open until 11:00 p.m.

