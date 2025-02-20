Chiang Rai and Laos Unite to Tackle Agricultural Burning and Wildfires

Chiang Rai Province in Thailand and Bokeo Province in Laos are teaming up to tackle agricultural burning and wildfires. Both areas face serious air pollution during fire season, so they’ve agreed to focus on creating firebreaks and finding ways to stop people from burning fields.

On February 18, 2025, Mr. Charin Thongsuk, Governor of Chiang Rai Province, and Mr. Khampahya Phompanhya, Deputy Governor of Bokeo Province, jointly presided over the Kick-Off event to promote cooperation on creating firebreaks and reducing burning activities.

The initiative aims to prevent and address issues related to small particulate matter pollution. The event took place at Kaeng Pha Dai, Moo 4, Ban Huai Luk, Muang Yai Subdistrict, Wiang Kaen District, Chiang Rai Province.

Joining the event were Mrs. Sineenart Thongsuk, President of the Chiang Rai Red Cross Chapter and head of the provincial women’s group, Mr. Prasert Jitpleecheep, Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai, along with government officials, local leaders, and residents from Laos and Chiang Rai.

Participants worked together to establish firebreaks along the Thailand-Laos border to prevent the spread of fires. Efforts also included raising awareness about reducing burning in agricultural fields and forests along border villages in Wiang Kaen District.

This event marked a significant step in strengthening trilateral cooperation between Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar to manage and reduce transboundary haze pollution. Discussions were held on advancing collaboration to create firebreaks and reduce burning, with a focus on mitigating forest fire smoke and PM2.5 levels.

These discussions continued at Wiang Kaen Witthayakhom School in Wiang Kaen District.

Governor Charin Thongsuk expressed concern over Chiang Rai’s vulnerability to severe wildfires and haze, especially during the dry season when agricultural burning is prevalent. Due to its location bordering Laos and Myanmar, Chiang Rai faces increased transboundary pollution, making it difficult to control.

The governor emphasized that Chiang Rai and Bokeo Province have long shared strong cooperation and awareness of these issues. He highlighted the significance of the Kick-Off event in reinforcing the commitment of both sides to work together seriously on fire prevention and reducing burning. This partnership will pave the way for sustainable solutions and foster continued cross-border collaboration with related agencies.

Mr. Khampahya Phompanhya, Deputy Governor of Bokeo Province, reaffirmed the strong partnership between Bokeo Province and Chiang Rai in addressing forest fire and haze problems that impact the environment and society. This cooperation has been facilitated through joint mechanisms along the Thailand-Laos border.

Over the years, the two sides have worked closely to monitor haze conditions and set shared goals for a cleaner future. Both Laos and Thailand remain committed to implementing relevant plans to effectively control fires, relying on mutual trust and seamless cooperation to ensure successful outcomes.

Mr. Somchit Chanthavong, Deputy Governor of Xayaburi Province, added that Xayaburi, located in western Laos, shares borders with five Thai provinces: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Loei.

It is also connected to three provinces in Laos. He stressed the need for mutual understanding and community awareness to tackle pollution caused by cross-border haze and burning activities. Encouraging people to reduce burning will lead to better health and a sustainable future for both countries.

Meanwhile, Mr. Supoj Lankawiranan, District Chief of Wiang Kaen, highlighted the district’s active role in cross-border collaborations. Along with local residents, the district has followed joint border committee policies between Chiang Rai and Bokeo Province.

Through security and environmental initiatives, Wiang Kaen has worked on tackling wildfires and haze pollution that affect the environment and people’s well-being. Leaders from Huay Xai and Paktha have consistently joined Wiang Kaen’s efforts.

Activities include planting trees to expand green areas, building firebreaks along the border during the dry season, and exchanging knowledge on environmentally friendly agricultural practices. Delegations from Laos have also visited Thailand to learn sustainable methods that can be applied locally.

Dr. Wijarn Simachaya, Director of the Thailand Environment Institute, noted that the institute, as an environmental NGO, has played a key role in supporting cross-border efforts to manage and reduce transboundary haze pollution.

Working alongside Chiang Rai and neighbouring countries such as Laos and Myanmar, the collaborative work has advanced both policy-level and on-the-ground solutions.

Dr. Wijarn highlighted the positive momentum achieved through capacity-building initiatives, knowledge sharing, and study visits, including Laos’ delegation to the Mae Chaem Model in Chiang Mai.

These efforts have provided practical approaches to reducing agricultural burning, offering a clear path towards addressing transboundary haze issues together.

