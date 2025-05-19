Thailand Braces for Widespread Rainfall from May 23-28, 2025

BANGKOK — The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory forecasting widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across Thailand from May 23 to 28, 2025, with heavy downpours expected in several regions.

The western North, Central region, East, and the Andaman coast are likely to experience significant rainfall, raising concerns about flash floods, runoff, and urban flooding.

According to the Meteorological Department, a strengthening monsoon trough will move across the northern and northeastern parts of Thailand, while strong southwest monsoon winds will prevail over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

This weather pattern is expected to bring intense rainfall to multiple regions, particularly in the western North, including provinces such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Mae Hong Son. The Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, is also anticipated to face heavy rain, increasing the risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas.

The Eastern region, encompassing Chonburi, Rayong, and Trat, and the Andaman coast, including Phuket, Krabi, and Trang, are expected to see persistent thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Coastal areas along the Andaman Sea may experience rough seas and strong winds, prompting warnings for small boats to exercise caution.

The Meteorological Department has urged residents in at-risk areas to prepare for potential flash floods and runoff, particularly in hilly and mountainous regions. Urban areas, especially in Bangkok, face heightened risks of flooding due to drainage systems being overwhelmed by heavy rainfall. Local authorities have been advised to monitor water levels in rivers and canals and to ensure that flood prevention measures are in place.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is coordinating with local governments to disseminate warnings and provide assistance to vulnerable communities. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather forecasts, secure outdoor belongings, and avoid flood-prone areas during the affected period.

As Thailand enters its rainy season, the Meteorological Department emphasized the importance of preparedness to mitigate the impacts of extreme weather. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Heavy Rainfall Sparks Flooding Fears in Chiang Rai

Meanwhile, Recent heavy rains in Chiang Rai have raised concerns about the Kok River overflowing, particularly given the region’s history of flooding and environmental challenges. The Kok River, a critical water source for 1.2 million people in Thailand, has been under scrutiny due to prior flooding events and ongoing pollution issues

The Kok River has overflowed during heavy monsoon seasons, with significant flooding reported in September 2024 when the economic center of Chiang Rai was inundated with waist-deep floodwaters. This event, linked to the overflowing Kok River, disrupted local markets and led to flight cancellations at Chiang Rai’s main airport.

The 2024 floods, exacerbated by Typhoon Yagi and the El Niño-to-La Niña shift, were described as some of the most severe in Thailand’s history, causing approximately 4 billion baht in damages in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district alone.

While no specific reports confirm the Kok River overflowing as of May 19, 2025, the combination of forecasted heavy rains, historical flooding, and the river’s compromised state due to pollution is likely fueling local fears.

Residents and authorities are likely on high alert, especially as the rainy season approaches its peak in June 2025, with efforts underway to reinforce riverbanks, such as embankments on the nearby Sai River. For the latest updates, monitoring local news or TMD alerts is advisable, as weather conditions can change rapidly.

