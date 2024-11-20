Chiang Rai to Experience Cool Weather and Morning Fog

The Meteorological Department forecasts Chiang Rai will experience a drop in temperature with strong winds after a moderate cold air mass from China covers the area.

According to the forecast for the next 24 hours, a high-pressure area or a moderate cold air mass from China will cover the northern part of Thailand, affecting Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Lampang and Phayao provinces.

This will cause the temperature in the area above to drop and strong winds. People in the upper part of Thailand should take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.

The northeast monsoon blowing across the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region will strengthen, causing heavy rain in some areas of the South’s lower part. The waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves 1-2 meters high and areas with thunderstorms having waves higher than 2 meters.

During this period, northern Thailand will experience a slight accumulation of fog in the mornings, limiting visibility. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

Weather forecast for Chiang Rai and Thailand from November 21 to November 28

Northern region

In the morning, the weather will be cool, and temperatures will drop slightly. There will also be some light rain, mostly in the upper part of the region.

Minimum temperature 18-21 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius

Cold weather on mountaintops: Minimum temperature 7-14 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 10-20 km/hr.

Northeastern region

It will be cool in the morning with strong wind, and the temperature will drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature 18-21 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius

The weather is cool to cold around the mountaintops, with a minimum temperature of 13-18 degrees Celsius.

Northeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr.

Central Region

Cool weather in the morning with strong wind, and the temperature will drop slightly.

Minimum temperature 21-24 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 33-34 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr.

Eastern Region

Partly cloudy with strong wind, and the temperature will drop slightly

Minimum temperature 22-24 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr.

The sea has waves about 1 meter high and 1-2 meters from shore.

Area with thunderstorms and waves higher than 2 meters.

Southern region (east coast)

Thunderstorms will occur in 60 percent of the area, and heavy to very heavy rain will fall in some areas of Surat Thani province. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat

Minimum temperature 22-24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 30-33 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 15-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves 1-2 meters high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 2 meters.

Southern region (west coast)

Thunderstorms will affect 60 percent of the area, and heavy rain will fall in some areas of Trang and Satun provinces.

Minimum temperature 24-25 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 32-35 degrees Celsius

Eastern wind 15-30 km/hr.

The sea has waves approximately 1 meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Partly cloudy with strong winds, and temperatures will drop slightly.

Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr.