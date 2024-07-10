24-Year-Old Soldier in Chiang Rai Arrested for Murder

Chiang Rai Police have reported a 24-year-old soldier stationed at Ban Pha Mi base, Wiang Phang Kham Subdistrict in Mae Sai has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 30-year-old woman in the Dusit District of Bangkok.

Pol. Col. Technic Chansi, superintendent of Mae Sai Police Station said 24-year-old private Sunai (last name withheld) was taken into custody at the request of the the Samsen Police Station in Bangkok.

The soldiers arrest comes after the body of Ms. Khemaruthai, 30 years old, a housekeeper was found dead at an apartment Soi Wat Pracharabuetham Nakhon Chai Si Road Subdistrict, Dusit District, Bangkok. Police believed that he had been dead for at least 7 days.

Police in Bangkok were called the the apartment of Ms. Khemaruthai after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from her apartment. When police arrived door was locked and a locksmith was employed to open the door.

Upon entering the room the found Ms. Khemaruthai dead on the floor with a stab wound to her abdomen. Beside her body was a samurai sword that police believed to be the murder weapon.

The owner of the apartment revealed that the deceased signed a rental contract in September ’22. At first it was seen that the deceased lived alone, but in the last 3-4 months she had a boyfriend who came and went.

The boyfriend identified and private Sunai by CCTV cameras was last seen on June 29th, he left the room with a backpack and another cloth bag.

Ms. Darika, 29, the younger sister of the deceased said she was shocked and never dreamed anyone could do such a deed as her sister was so kind and loving. She said she hadn’t talked to her sister for quite some time and no idea she was seeing the young soldier.

The investigative officer assigned to the murder case said the deceased’s body and would be sent to the Forensic Medicine, Vajira Hospital for a postmortem examination before coordinating with relatives to come and take Ms. Khemaruthai’s body back for religious ceremonies.

Meanwhile, private Sunai has been transported back to the Samsen Police Station in Bangkok to face charges and further interrogation.