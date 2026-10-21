Chiang Rai News

Retired Chiang Rai Teacher Exposes Alleged School Fraud

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Retired Chiang Rai Teacher Exposes Alleged School Fraud

Last Updated on October 21, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A 64-year-old retired teacher from Chiang Rai is heading to Bangkok for justice. Boonthan Thammapanya is seeking help from the popular TV show “Hone Krasae.” He wants to expose alleged budget corruption at his former school. The retired educator feels local authorities have ignored his ongoing complaints.

On October 20, 2026, Boonthan prayed at the King Mengrai the Great Monument before his journey. He plans to visit Maleenont Tower to meet famous TV host Kanchai Kamnerdploy. He wore a sign reading, “I can’t go on, P’Noom Kanchai, please help me.” He hopes national television will finally force officials to act.

Key Takeaways:

  • A retired teacher is traveling from Chiang Rai to Bangkok to expose school corruption on national TV.
  • Allegations involve 379 “phantom students” and over 100 million baht in suspicious school projects.
  • Previous complaints to anti-corruption agencies have stalled, prompting this public appeal for justice.

Uncovering Phantom Students and Missing Funds

Boonthan’s fight for transparency is not a new development. In April 2026, he rode a motorcycle over 900 kilometers to file a complaint. He submitted his evidence to top officials, but many issues remain unresolved. His main goal is to ensure fairness and protect the educational rights of young students.

The allegations center around massive financial irregularities at the school. Boonthan claims to have found 379 “phantom students” on the roster between 2017 and 2021. He suspects these fake names were used to steal per-head government subsidies. Furthermore, he questions the mysterious transfer of school cooperative funds into the director’s personal bank account.

Additionally, he points to over 300 highly questionable procurement projects. These suspicious contracts could involve more than 100 million baht in total. He previously handed solid evidence over to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. However, the local investigation quickly hit a brick wall.

Fighting for the Future of Students

This lack of progress finally drove him to seek out media attention. Boonthan feels that public pressure is his last remaining option. He wants society to know exactly what is happening behind closed doors. The former teacher will not stop until the truth is fully exposed.

Another whistleblower, Kru Kalong Jobsri, fully understands this frustrating battle. Kalong previously exposed similar issues regarding poor student funds and school lunches. She noted that these investigations can take years and easily discourage whistleblowers. However, her own 2018 case eventually led to formal indictments against corrupt officials.

Boonthan remains determined to see his fight through to the end. He insists on a transparent investigation to clear up all doubts. The retired teacher firmly believes that corrupt practices directly harm the students. By stepping into the spotlight, he hopes to secure a better future for them.

Trending News:

Chiang Rai Teacher Vindicated After 10 Year Investigation

Teacher Faces Threats for Exposing School Lunch Corruption

Range Rover Catches Fire on Doi Pha Mee Mountain Road in Chiang Rai
Teacher in Chiang Rai Lives in Fear After Exposing Decade-Long Corruption
Storm Wipha Causes Flooding at Chiang Rai’s Thoeng Hospital, Patients Evacuated
Chiang Rai Police Bust Smuggler With Meth Pills Hidden in Spare Tire
Chiang Rai Highway’s Completes Chiang Khong-Thoeng Bypass
Share This Article
Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
Follow:
Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
Previous Article Thailand Gas Prices, fuel prices Fuel Prices Rise in Thailand: Fuel Price Update
Next Article Phu Chi Fa Mountain Chiang Rai Tourists Flood Phu Chi Fa: Officials Issue New Guidelines
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Mai
Over 1.3M Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Mai Drug Busts
Chiang Mai News
Phu Chi Fa Mountain Chiang Rai
Tourists Flood Phu Chi Fa: Officials Issue New Guidelines
Thailand News
Thailand Gas Prices, fuel prices
Fuel Prices Rise in Thailand: Fuel Price Update
Business
China’s New Long March: Why its Modernization
China’s March to Modernization and Its Demanding Journey
China
Chiang Rai Temples
Chiang Rai Temples 2026: Famous Temples, Ancient Temples and Temple Routes
Chiang Rai Guide
Light weight jacket
How Lightweight Jackets Differ From Insulated Outerwear
Learning
Thailand Records a Rise in Homeless Westerners
Thailand Records a Rise in Homeless Westerners
Expat Life & Living
China's Dominance of the Global Humanoid Robot Race
China Dominates of the Global Humanoid Robot Race
Tech
China's 3 Quarter Export Boom
China’s 3 Quarter Export Rise Masks Domestic Risks
China
Singapore Savings Bonds
Singapore Savings Bonds 10-Year Yield Rises to 2.45%
Finance

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google