Retired Chiang Rai Teacher Exposes Alleged School Fraud

Last Updated on October 21, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A 64-year-old retired teacher from Chiang Rai is heading to Bangkok for justice. Boonthan Thammapanya is seeking help from the popular TV show “Hone Krasae.” He wants to expose alleged budget corruption at his former school. The retired educator feels local authorities have ignored his ongoing complaints.

On October 20, 2026, Boonthan prayed at the King Mengrai the Great Monument before his journey. He plans to visit Maleenont Tower to meet famous TV host Kanchai Kamnerdploy. He wore a sign reading, “I can’t go on, P’Noom Kanchai, please help me.” He hopes national television will finally force officials to act.

Key Takeaways:

A retired teacher is traveling from Chiang Rai to Bangkok to expose school corruption on national TV.

Allegations involve 379 “phantom students” and over 100 million baht in suspicious school projects.

Previous complaints to anti-corruption agencies have stalled, prompting this public appeal for justice.

Uncovering Phantom Students and Missing Funds

Boonthan’s fight for transparency is not a new development. In April 2026, he rode a motorcycle over 900 kilometers to file a complaint. He submitted his evidence to top officials, but many issues remain unresolved. His main goal is to ensure fairness and protect the educational rights of young students.

The allegations center around massive financial irregularities at the school. Boonthan claims to have found 379 “phantom students” on the roster between 2017 and 2021. He suspects these fake names were used to steal per-head government subsidies. Furthermore, he questions the mysterious transfer of school cooperative funds into the director’s personal bank account.

Additionally, he points to over 300 highly questionable procurement projects. These suspicious contracts could involve more than 100 million baht in total. He previously handed solid evidence over to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. However, the local investigation quickly hit a brick wall.

Fighting for the Future of Students

This lack of progress finally drove him to seek out media attention. Boonthan feels that public pressure is his last remaining option. He wants society to know exactly what is happening behind closed doors. The former teacher will not stop until the truth is fully exposed.

Another whistleblower, Kru Kalong Jobsri, fully understands this frustrating battle. Kalong previously exposed similar issues regarding poor student funds and school lunches. She noted that these investigations can take years and easily discourage whistleblowers. However, her own 2018 case eventually led to formal indictments against corrupt officials.

Boonthan remains determined to see his fight through to the end. He insists on a transparent investigation to clear up all doubts. The retired teacher firmly believes that corrupt practices directly harm the students. By stepping into the spotlight, he hopes to secure a better future for them.

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