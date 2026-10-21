Fuel Prices Rise in Thailand: Fuel Price Update

Last Updated on October 21, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Motorists across the country need to prepare for slightly higher daily travel costs. Today, a significant fuel price adjustment will officially take effect at local pumps. This upward shift will directly impact many daily commutes, delivery services, and household budgets. Therefore, drivers should check the latest rates before heading out for their morning refueling routine.

The primary change involves a noticeable 0.60 baht per liter increase for several popular fuel grades. Specifically, Gasohol 91, Gasohol 95, Benzine, and standard Diesel will all see this exact price bump. Fortunately, not all petroleum products are getting more expensive for consumers right now. Gasohol E20 and Diesel B20 will remain completely unchanged, offering a cheaper alternative.

Key Takeaways

Gasohol 91, Gasohol 95, Benzine, and standard Diesel prices increase by 0.60 baht per liter today.

Prices for alternative fuels like Gasohol E20 and Diesel B20 will stay exactly the same.

All newly adjusted fuel prices take effect on October 21, 2026, starting from 05:00.

Navigating the Premium Fuel Updates

For drivers utilizing high-performance options, you must expect similar pricing updates today. Super Power Gasohol 95, Super Power X Diesel, and Super Power X 99 will also increase in price. These premium fuel grades cater to specialized engine requirements and consistently follow the broader market trends. Consequently, consumers relying on these premium options should adjust their weekly travel budgets.

Keeping track of ongoing market fluctuations is vital for smart personal finance management today. Understanding these specific energy trends helps families and small businesses forecast their monthly operational expenses. Transitioning to more fuel-efficient driving habits can easily offset these unexpected routine price adjustments. Furthermore, exploring carpooling or public transit options remains a very smart strategy during rising costs.

These newly announced rates will become fully effective on October 21, 2026. The updated prices will officially kick in from 05:00 onwards across all participating service stations. Early morning commuters will be the first to experience these revised Thai fuel prices at the pump. Ultimately, planning your station visits wisely will help you manage your transportation expenses better.

Staying informed about energy sector changes ensures you are never caught off guard. Local authorities often advise citizens to monitor official announcements for any further cost revisions. By doing so, you can make proactive choices about your daily travel and vehicle usage. Always stay prepared and adjust your driving routines to save money in the long run.

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