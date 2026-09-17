Chiang Rai News

Drug Runners in Chiang Rai Abandon 884Kg of Crystal Meth

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Drug Runners in Chiang Rai Abandon 884Kg of Crystal Meth

CHIANG RAI – A massive drug runners operation failed late Wednesday night in Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai Province. Local police quickly discovered over 884 kilograms of crystal meth hidden inside a crashed pickup truck.

The heavy vehicle had slipped off the dark road and flipped into a deep roadside ditch. Following the crash, the driver abandoned the ruined truck and escaped into the dark night.

The dramatic vehicle crash happened at exactly 9:50 p.m. in the quiet Ban Saeo neighborhood. Chiang Saen District Chief Chu-sawat Sawatdee quickly formed a joint task force to investigate the scene.

Local police officers, river guards, and military units immediately rushed directly to the rural accident site. They found a blue Isuzu truck with Chiang Rai license plates lying heavily on its side.

Key Takeaways

  • Authorities successfully seized over 884 kilograms of crystal meth following a major late-night roadside crash.
  • The dramatic incident happened late Wednesday night in the quiet Ban Saeo area of Chiang Rai.
  • Security cameras show the suspect fleeing, which prompted a major police manhunt across the entire region.

Deputy Chief Rittidet Channaphong led a thorough physical search of the heavily wrecked pickup truck. Police officers quickly noticed a large amount of strange cargo in the back of the vehicle. They carefully pulled out 24 large black plastic bags hidden underneath a heavy steel frame.

Hidden securely inside these dark trash bags, police investigators found several bright, rainbow-colored woven sacks.

The drug smugglers used a very common regional trick to hide their highly illegal cargo. Police officers opened the sacks and discovered 800 heavy packages cleverly disguised as normal tea bags.

However, these seemingly innocent-looking green packets actually contained a massive amount of highly dangerous crystal meth. Authorities noted that drug cartels often use this exact method to trick the army drug patrols.

Drug Runners in Chiang Rai Abandon 884Kg of Crystal Meth

Police Launch Massive Suspect Manhunt

Police officers officially seized the 884.25 kilograms of illegal drugs and the damaged pickup truck. They quickly moved all the gathered evidence to a secure local police station for further testing. Meanwhile, active police investigators started reviewing nearby security camera footage from the surrounding village streets. The recovered video clearly showed an unknown man sprinting rapidly away from the heavily overturned vehicle.

The heavy physical impact of the roadside crash clearly left the smuggling truck completely undrivable. Because of this severe vehicle damage, the panicked driver had no choice but to safely run away.

Local government authorities are now rapidly expanding their regional search to catch this missing criminal suspect. They are also working incredibly hard to actively track down the wider regional drug smuggling network.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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