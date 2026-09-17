Thailand Seeks Trump Meeting to Unlock Trade Deal

Last Updated on September 17, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thailand has proposed high-stakes trade talks between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and US President Donald Trump. Bangkok hopes this crucial meeting will take place in New York on September 17 or 18 at the UN General Assembly.

The central focus of these discussions is the hefty 12.5% US tariff recently placed on Thai goods. Officials want to resolve this issue quickly to protect local jobs. Washington rolled out this steep 12.5% trade penalty back in July of this year.

The new tariff has put heavy pressure on Thai exporters who rely on American buyers. Now, Thailand is pushing hard to secure trade rules that match those of its regional neighbors. Government officials want to unlock a fair and balanced trade deal before leaving the United States.

Key Takeaways

Thai Prime Minister Anutin plans to speak with US President Trump in New York on Sept 17 or 18.

The main goal is to reduce the 12.5% US tariff placed on Thai exports in July.

Thailand aims to secure the same fair trade terms that neighboring countries currently enjoy.

Navigating the Trade Tariff Hurdle

The current 12.5% tariff is tied to strict rules about forced labor. These rules fall under a specific section of the broader US Trade Act. In addition to this penalty, America is running a separate probe into extra factory production capacity. This second investigation could bring even higher duties on Thai products if left unchecked.

Thai Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun says her team is working very quickly to find answers. They want to wrap up the basic trade framework before the two national leaders talk. The plan is to leave the final tariff numbers for Prime Minister Anutin to discuss directly. He hopes to negotiate a much better deal with President Trump over the phone.

The US currently stands as Thailand’s largest and most vital export market. In fact, American buyers account for 24% of all Thai exports so far this year. Because of this strong financial link, any change in tariffs creates a massive ripple effect. Finding a peaceful trade solution is absolutely critical for the health of the Thai economy.

Defending Thailand’s Manufacturing Sector

Part of the trade problem comes from American worries about how goods are actually shipped. The US suspects that some foreign goods might be passing secretly through Thailand to avoid taxes. This process is known as transshipment, and it often leads to very strict trade penalties. According to news sources, Thailand strongly denies these claims and is fighting back with hard facts.

To clear its name, Thailand recently submitted new evidence regarding three targeted local industries. The Thai Commerce Ministry insists that its factories are actually running at 75% to 100% capacity. This proves that Thailand is truly making the goods it ships abroad. Earlier US reports wrongly guessed that Thai factory production was sitting somewhere below 60%.

The Department of Trade Negotiations is also stepping up to fix this major international misunderstanding. Director-general Chotima Iemsawasdikul noted that the US is likely using outdated factory production numbers. Her team is working closely with other groups to update Thailand’s industrial data right now. They want Washington to see an accurate picture of their modern manufacturing strength.

High-Stakes UN General Assembly Talks

Prime Minister Anutin will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York very soon. This global event provides the perfect backdrop for crucial side meetings with top world leaders. While at the assembly, he will try to finally lock in the new US trade rules. Commerce Minister Suphajee plans to join him in New York after finishing her meetings elsewhere.

Before heading to America, Suphajee will attend an important economic meeting in the Philippines. There, she will sit down and speak with leaders from the European Union and the United Kingdom. Thailand is working extremely hard to open multiple new trade doors all across the globe. However, a brand new US agreement remains the absolute biggest prize for the Thai export industry.

If the New York meeting succeeds, Thai business owners can breathe a deep sigh of relief. Lower tariffs will surely make Thai goods much more attractive to everyday American retail shoppers. The proposed deal shows that clear communication can still solve complex global trade fights. Now, everyone is watching closely to see what President Trump and Prime Minister Anutin decide.

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