Police in Pattaya Arrest Chinese Fugitive Wanted By Interpol

Last Updated on September 17, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

PATTAYA – Thai immigration officers have successfully arrested a wanted Chinese fugitive hiding inside a luxury home. This targeted police raid took place in the quiet Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province. During the operation, authorities safely captured the 37-year-old suspect, officially identified as Mr. Li Jianlu.

Mr. Li had an active Interpol Red Notice for running an illegal transnational gambling network. Police officials stated that this massive illegal operation moved roughly 1.5 billion baht in total. This incredible amount equals about $45 million in illegal cash flow moving across international borders.

Key Takeaways

Thai police arrested a 37-year-old Chinese fugitive hiding in a Chonburi luxury home.

The captured suspect faces serious charges for managing a massive online gambling syndicate.

This illegal gambling network successfully moved over 1.5 billion baht in total funds.

This special police operation, creatively named “Sinsamut Subdues the Black Dragon,” strictly targeted transnational crime. Top immigration officials quickly ordered the immediate police raid. They urgently wanted to catch the dangerous suspect before he could successfully flee the country again.

Investigators revealed Mr. Li worked as a top financial manager for the vast gambling network. Furthermore, he carefully supervised the complex payment systems for the entire illegal gambling syndicate. He also actively managed secret financial accounts for many eager players based in mainland China.

Massive Network of Illegal Online Gambling

Police investigators found that the illegal gambling syndicate was incredibly highly organized and widely spread. In fact, evidence shows that Mr. Li directly managed a network of over 300 smaller agents. These loyal agents then successfully recruited well over 1,000 Chinese citizens to gamble online illegally.

These illegal online gambling operations actively ran between December 2021 and August 2022 without detection. During this profitable period, the criminal group generated well over 300 million yuan in total bets. As a direct result, Mr. Li personally earned about 3 million yuan from this criminal scheme.

His daily role heavily involved paying out high cash commissions to various loyal network agents. Also, he carefully handled all the direct cash payments going back to the winning online gamblers. This massive digital money trail eventually caught the serious attention of Chinese law enforcement officers.

Chinese Arrest Warrant Leads to Thai Raid

Law enforcement authorities in Tianjin, China, officially issued a strict arrest warrant for Mr. Li. They officially approved this serious legal action against the suspect on April 30, 2024. Consequently, an official Interpol Red Notice was quickly published to help track him down globally.

To quickly escape Chinese justice, the wanted suspect fled his home country and traveled to Thailand. He easily entered the Southeast Asian country by simply using a standard short-term tourist visa. After that, he purposely hid out quietly inside a very expensive and private residential neighborhood.

Thai police eventually tracked his hidden movements to a sprawling luxury house in Nong Pla Lai. Armed Thai immigration officers moved swiftly to securely lock down the location and arrest him. They officially and immediately revoked his valid Thai tourist visa upon his highly publicized capture.

Currently, Thai police forces are securely holding the captured fugitive in strict local state custody. He will very soon face a full legal deportation process back to his original home country. Once he arrives in China, he will certainly stand trial for his massive illegal gambling crimes.

Trending News: