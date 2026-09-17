Chiang Rai Police Bust Teens Trying to Ship 300K Meth Pills

Last Updated on September 17, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Authorities in the northern district of Mae Sai made a major drug bust on Tuesday evening. Police officers arrested three teenagers who were attempting to ship illegal drugs across the country.

The teens tried to send the drugs through a private parcel delivery shop in the city. This specific shop is located in the busy Wiang Phang Kham area of Mae Sai district.

Undercover officers received a vital tip about suspicious packages earlier that same day. The local informant warned that a group of youths was shipping illegal narcotics.

Police officers quickly moved to the private delivery shop to investigate the serious claim. This rapid response from local law enforcement proved to be exactly what was needed.

Key Takeaways

Police in Mae Sai seized 300,000 meth pills hidden inside standard delivery boxes.

Officers arrested three teenage suspects who tried to ship the illegal narcotics.

The suspects returned to the shop to drop off more boxes, directly leading to their arrest.

The Sting Operation at the Parcel Shop

When police arrived at the location, the shop workers shared some very important information. The helpful staff said three young men had already dropped off two heavy boxes. These initial packages were clearly addressed to specific locations down in central Thailand. Furthermore, the young suspects promised they would return to the shop soon with even more items.

The police officers decided to wait patiently at the shop for the suspects to return. A short time later, the three teenagers walked right back into the busy store. They were carrying four additional large boxes to send through the private mail service. Officers immediately stepped forward, revealed their identities, and asked to check all the packages.

The thorough search revealed a massive amount of illegal drugs hidden inside the cardboard boxes. Officers checked the four new boxes along with the two earlier ones. They found a staggering total of 300,000 methamphetamine pills, known locally as Yaba. The total weight of the illegal drugs and their packaging was about 40 kilograms.

Local Leaders Praise Quick Action

Chiang Rai Governor Chucheep Phongchai praised the highly successful joint law enforcement operation. He proudly serves as the director of the provincial narcotics control center. Mae Sai District Chief Warayut Khombun also played a key role in coordinating the raid. They assigned local defense volunteers to fully assist the police during the major drug seizure.

Mae Sai sits right on the national border, making it a common hotspot for smuggling operations. Criminals frequently attempt to use private delivery services to safely move their illegal goods. This sneaky method helps them completely avoid the strict police checkpoints on the main highways. However, this recent arrest proves that law enforcement in Thailand is rapidly catching on to these new tactics.

The police smoothly took the three teenagers into custody right there at the delivery shop. Officers safely brought the young suspects and the drug evidence to the Mae Sai Police Station. Investigators will now question the teens to find the real mastermind behind this smuggling operation. The three suspects will soon face serious legal action under strict Thai drug laws.

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