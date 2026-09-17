Thailand’s SET Stock Indices Explained: SET to SET100

Last Updated on September 17, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

For local and international investors, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) offers a clear way to track Thailand’s listed companies and broader economic direction. Yet the SET isn’t represented by one number alone. Its index family includes measures for the broad market, large companies, smaller companies, and specific industry groups.

When the SET Index rises, it usually means the market’s overall value has increased, even though some individual stocks may have fallen. A declining index can show broad weakness without telling you that every company is losing value. Understanding that distinction is essential, especially when reviewing challenges facing Thailand’s SET Index.

Next, we’ll explain how the major indices work, how SET calculates their values, how constituents are reviewed, where to find reliable data, and which risks investors should consider.

Key Takeaways

The SET Index tracks price movements across common stocks on Thailand’s SET Main Board, offering a broad view of market performance.

tracks price movements across common stocks on Thailand’s SET Main Board, offering a broad view of market performance. The SET50 Index follows 50 large, liquid companies, while the SET100 covers 100 qualifying companies using market capitalization and liquidity screens.

follows 50 large, liquid companies, while the SET100 covers 100 qualifying companies using market capitalization and liquidity screens. All three indices use market-capitalization weighting, but SET50 and SET100 constituents face a 10% individual weight cap and quarterly adjustments.

Index points show market movement, not investment returns. Review SET Index performance and forecasts alongside dividends, fees, currency changes, and company-specific risks.

Understanding the SET: Thailand’s Stock Indices and What Each One Tracks

Thailand’s index family answers different market questions. The SET Index is the broad benchmark, while SET50 and SET100 concentrate on larger, more actively traded companies. Smaller-company and sector indices add useful detail, but none provides a complete picture alone.

SET Index vs. SET50 and SET100: Which Benchmark Answers Your Question?

The SET Index asks, “How is the wider Thai stock market moving?” It covers common stocks on the SET Main Board, with official exclusions such as stocks suspended for more than three months. The definition also includes unit trusts of property funds.

SET50 tracks 50 large-cap, highly liquid stocks. SET100 includes those companies plus the next 50 qualifying stocks, giving investors a wider large and mid-cap view. Both use market capitalization and liquidity screens, with a maximum 10% weight for each constituent.

Index Typical use Company size Main limitation SET Index Broad Thai market view Companies across the main board Can be influenced by many smaller stocks SET50 Large-cap benchmark 50 large, liquid companies Less representative of smaller firms SET100 Wider large and mid-cap view 100 large and mid-sized companies Still excludes much of the market sSET Smaller-company view Stocks outside SET100 Smaller stocks may be harder to trade Sector indices Industry comparison Companies within one industry One sector cannot represent the economy

For example, a bank-heavy SET50 may rise more than the wider SET Index when financial stocks lead the market. Differences also come from company size, sector exposure, and constituent weights. These benchmarks describe market movement; they don’t promise your investment will earn the same return. News reports may quote the headline SET Index, such as this coverage of Thailand’s leading stock market index, even when individual investors hold very different portfolios.

Why sSET and Sector Indices Tell a Different Story

The sSET Index focuses on smaller listed companies outside the SET100. It can reveal activity that large-cap benchmarks miss, but limited liquidity may produce wider spreads, fewer trades, and sharper reactions when buying interest changes.

Meanwhile, SET Industry Group and SET Sector indices show whether banks, energy companies, consumer businesses, technology firms, or another group is driving the market. Free-float versions, including SET50FF and SET100FF, adjust weights based on shares available for public trading. Use them for narrower questions, not as a full measure of Thailand’s economy.

How the SET Calculates Index Values and Updates the Index Family

The SET, SET50, and SET100 are market-capitalization-weighted price indices. Their levels change mainly when constituent prices move, but SET also adjusts the calculation when share counts or other corporate details change.

The basic formula is:

Index = (Current Market Value / Base Market Value) x Base Value

Current market value is the combined value of eligible shares at their latest prices. For example, if a company has 1 billion shares priced at THB 20, its market value is THB 20 billion. Base market value is the comparable starting value used when the index begins or resets. The divisor and base value keep the index comparable across time.

Market-Cap Weighting, Free Float, and the 10% Cap

Market-cap weighting gives larger companies more influence because their total equity value is greater. A THB 500 billion company usually affects the index more than a THB 5 billion company after a similar percentage price change.

Full market capitalization and investable market capitalization aren’t always the same. Free float is the portion of a company’s shares realistically available for public trading. Shares held by founders, governments, controlling families, or strategic investors may count toward full market value but remain largely unavailable to everyday investors.

As a result, SET50FF and SET100FF apply free-float-adjusted market capitalization. These versions can offer a more investability-focused view because companies receive weight based partly on the shares investors can actually buy.

Under the current ground rules, each SET50 and SET100 constituent has a maximum 10% weight. The limit reduces the influence of the largest companies, but it doesn’t remove concentration. Several large constituents can still dominate the index, and SET reviews the cap within its regular index maintenance process.

Why Index Levels Change After Corporate Actions

SET adjusts the divisor or calculation base when a corporate action changes a company’s share count. Otherwise, a stock could appear to add value to the market simply because more shares exist.

For example, suppose a company issues new shares through a public offering. Its market capitalization may rise because the share count increases, even if its price doesn’t move. SET adjusts the index calculation so that mechanical dilution or expansion doesn’t look like a genuine market gain. Similar adjustments can apply to exercised warrants or the conversion of preferred shares into common shares.

These changes preserve consistency over time. They don’t protect investors from real losses caused by falling prices, poor business results, or dilution. They only prevent the index formula from confusing a structural change with market performance.

Finally, a price index mainly tracks price movements. A total return index also includes distributions, such as dividends, assumed to be reinvested. Therefore, the index level isn’t a stock price or a direct return for every investor. Fees, taxes, portfolio weightings, dividends, and currency movements can all produce different results.

How Companies Enter, Leave, and Affect Thailand’s Stock Indices

SET reviews its tradable indices using measurable screens rather than choosing companies by reputation alone. Market capitalization, trading activity, turnover, free float, suspensions, and surveillance status all help determine whether a stock can enter or remain in the SET50 or SET100.

The headline SET Index has a broader universe. By contrast, SET50 and SET100 apply tighter eligibility rules to create benchmarks that investors can trade more easily. Review timing and criteria can differ across SET-native indices and FTSE SET products, so check the latest official ground rules before acting on a review announcement.

What Index Reviews Can Signal to Investors

A company added to the SET50 or SET100 often attracts more attention because index funds, exchange-traded products, and institutional portfolios may need exposure to it. That demand can increase trading activity around the effective date. A removal may create selling pressure when tracking funds reduce or eliminate their holdings.

Weight changes can have a similar effect. If a company’s market capitalization or free-float estimate rises, its index weight may increase, giving its price movements more influence over the benchmark. A lower weight can reduce that influence. Free-float updates matter because they estimate how many shares are actually available to public investors, rather than counting closely held or strategic holdings in the same way.

SET also maintains reserve candidates. Under the established ranking approach, stocks near the cutoff, such as positions 51 to 55 for SET50, can replace a removed constituent and help keep the index at its target number.

An index addition can bring forced buying, but it doesn’t prove that the company’s future earnings will improve.

Regular rebalancing is normal maintenance. It reflects rules and data measured at a set point in time, not a complete judgment about management, valuation, or business prospects. Investors reviewing Thailand capital market reforms should separate the mechanical effect of index demand from the company’s underlying performance.

Why Liquidity Rules Matter More Than Many Beginners Expect

Liquidity describes how easily you can buy or sell a stock without moving its price too much. SET screens trading value, trading volume, and turnover so hard-to-trade securities are less likely to enter tightly followed indices.

However, liquidity can weaken during market stress. Surveillance measures, long trading suspensions, delisting risk, or financial statement concerns can also affect eligibility. A stock that passes normal-market tests may still become difficult to trade when investors rush for the exit.

How to Read SET Data, Compare Performance, and Manage Index Risks

Reading a SET index requires more than checking whether the number is rising or falling. You also need to know which benchmark you are viewing, what drives its movement, and whether an investable product can actually match it.

A Simple Method for Choosing the Right SET Benchmark

Start with the question you want the data to answer:

Use the SET Index for an overall view of Thailand’s listed stock market.

for an overall view of Thailand’s listed stock market. Compare the SET50 or SET100 when you want large, liquid companies.

or when you want large, liquid companies. Check sSET for smaller companies, but review spreads and trading activity more carefully.

for smaller companies, but review spreads and trading activity more carefully. Use sector indices to compare industries, such as banking, energy, or technology.

Choose free-float versions, including SET50FF and SET100FF, when public investability matters.

The official SET market overview displays index levels, daily changes, volume, and trading value. Compare several benchmarks on the same date. If SET50 rises while sSET and most sectors remain weak, gains may be concentrated in large companies rather than spread across the market.

Check the exchange’s current trading hours before interpreting an intraday move. Sessions, market-status labels, and reporting details can change. For longer comparisons, use SET’s historical data services, then review the relevant index profile and methodology.

Choosing a benchmark is separate from choosing an investment product. The index tells you what market segment to measure; it doesn’t tell you which fund or security to buy.

The Difference Between an Index and an Investable Fund

An index is a rules-based calculation. An ETF, mutual fund, derivative, or structured product is a separate instrument that may track the index. Its results can differ because of management fees, trading costs, taxes, currency conversion, access restrictions, and tracking error.

Before investing, review the product’s factsheet and actual holdings. Confirm whether it uses full or sampled replication, whether it reinvests dividends, and whether its trading volume is sufficient for your needs. Free-float differences, index reviews, suspensions, and corporate actions can also affect results. Overseas investors face an additional currency risk, because a falling Thai baht can reduce returns measured in U.S. dollars.

Thailand’s SET market challenges also show why a benchmark can remain under pressure while selected companies or sectors perform well. Use this short checklist before drawing conclusions:

Identify the exact index.

Check whether it is price or total return.

Review its methodology.

Compare trading liquidity.

Avoid treating one day’s movement as a long-term forecast.

Frequently Asked Questions

These common questions help clarify what the SET, SET50, and SET100 can tell you, and what they cannot do for an investor.

Can I buy the SET, SET50, or SET100 directly?

No. Each index is a calculated benchmark, not a security that you can purchase. Investors can seek exposure through ETFs, futures, mutual funds, or other products linked to the relevant index. Before buying, check the product’s fees, holdings, dividend policy, and tracking record. The SET guide for trading explains the basic distinction between market indices and tradable securities.

Do SET50 and SET100 include dividends?

The standard SET50 and SET100 are price indices, so their quoted levels mainly reflect share-price movements. They don’t represent cash dividends paid to an investor or automatically reinvest those payments. For dividend-focused analysis, SET also publishes the SETHD Index, which uses dividend yield as part of its selection method. A fund tracking an index may distribute dividends, but that depends on the fund’s own rules.

How often does SET review SET50 and SET100 companies?

SET generally publishes constituent lists for two six-month periods, January through June and July through December. However, the exchange can apply adjustments between scheduled reviews when corporate actions, trading suspensions, or eligibility changes require them. The 10% weight cap is adjusted quarterly, even though the main constituent review follows a semiannual schedule. Investors should check the latest SET index ground rules before relying on an older constituent list.

Why does the SET50 move differently from the SET Index?

The SET50 contains fewer companies and places greater emphasis on large, liquid stocks. As a result, banks, energy companies, telecommunications firms, or another heavily weighted group can influence it more than they affect the broad SET Index. The wider index includes more companies, so its performance may differ when smaller stocks lead or lag the market.

Can foreign investors buy Thai stocks in these indices?

Foreign investors can trade eligible Thai shares, but ownership limits and account requirements may apply to individual companies. Foreign shareholders can also face different rights or treatment depending on the share class and market rules. Currency movements add another layer, because a change in the Thai baht can increase or reduce returns measured in U.S. dollars. Check the specific security and broker documentation before placing an order.