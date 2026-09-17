Crime

Myanmar Police Take Down Drug Lab Near Chiang Rai Border

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Myanmar Police Raid Drug Lab 30Km From Chiang Rai Border

CHIANG RAI – Recently, Myanmar security forces made a massive drug bust very close to the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai. Local officers recently raided a large, hidden drug camp located deep inside the Tachileik forest. This remote site is located only thirty kilometers away from Mae Sai district in Thailand.

During their search, officers discovered multiple large tents operating as a full-scale illegal drug factory. The illegal drug makers used these forest camps to mix chemicals and press dangerous pills. This secret operation explains how illegal drugs easily slip across the nearby Thai border daily.

Key Takeaways

  • Myanmar police discovered a massive drug lab hidden deep inside the dark Tachileik forest area.
  • The factory sat only thirty kilometers away from the very busy northern Thai border crossing.
  • Officers successfully seized nearly seven million illegal meth pills and several major factory drug tools.

While looking inside the two largest tents, local authorities successfully located nineteen different pill-pressing machines. The criminals used four strong engines to power these active drug machines around the clock. Consequently, the police seized almost seven million illegal meth pills stamped with the famous WY letters.

During the raid, officers also found massive bags filled with pink chemical powders and pure caffeine. These clever drug makers even had specific tools to add flavors and special colors to pills. Official authorities now say the total street value of these seized items is over twenty billion Kyat.

Myanmar Police Take Down Drug Lab

Massive Stash of Dangerous Chemicals Discovered

This careful police search quickly turned up many other dangerous chemicals hidden in the busy camp. For example, they found exactly one kilogram of crystal meth, also known as ice, hidden onsite. Fleeing workers left behind large tanks of acids, heavy gas cylinders, and several big metal scales.

A massive electric generator supplied the stable power needed to keep the heavy machines running constantly. This forest camp featured separate sleeping tents and dining areas for the busy illegal factory workers. Furthermore, police found hundreds of small plastic bags just waiting to be filled with fresh pills.

Myanmar Police Take Down Drug Lab

Continuous Fight to Combat Drugs

Myanmar drug control officials will soon test all the dangerous chemicals in a safe government lab. Trained health experts will check the materials carefully before they safely destroy the confiscated illegal items.

This careful cleanup process directly follows strict national rules for dealing with such dangerous factory supplies.

Border police strongly believe that more hidden drug camps might exist in this dark forest area. Therefore, they plan to keep searching the deep woods to clear out any other illegal factories. The town of Tachileik sits next to a famous mountain region known for heavy drug production.

The local Myanmar drug agency shared these shocking photos and vital details with the general public.

Officials want everyday people to clearly see the ongoing daily fight against dangerous cross-border crimes. Right now, both Thailand and Myanmar continue working hard to stop these illegal drug groups forever.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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