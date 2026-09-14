KPI Group 30 Unites with Chiang Rai to Combat the PM2.5 Crisis

CHIANG RAI – Students from the King Prajadhipok’s Institute (KPI) Group 30 are taking a bold step forward. They recently met with Chiang Rai officials to tackle the region’s severe PM2.5 haze. The talks focused on reducing crop burning and expanding cooperation to the local agricultural sector. This initiative aims to build a strong foundation of community involvement and national environmental awareness.

On September 13, 2026, the group sat down with Chiang Rai Governor Chucheep Phongchai. Deputy Governor Prasert Jitpleecheep and several environmental officers also joined these highly important discussions. They reviewed current air quality data and explored solutions tailored specifically to local rural communities. The two-day visit gave the team a firsthand look at the region’s complex environmental challenges.

Key Takeaways

KPI Group 30 met with Chiang Rai leaders to find real solutions for the ongoing PM2.5 crisis.

A new agreement was signed with Doi Chaang Coffee to help farmers stop seasonal crop burning.

This local effort aims to build national awareness and support Thailand’s future OECD membership bid.

The KPI delegation included dedicated leaders from government, justice, politics, and private business sectors. Notable figures included Supachai Yodkaew, Sacha Khemanngan, Pinthong Intharasri, and local MP Thanarat Chongsuthanamanee. Commander Kittipong Piyawanno and labor official Methee Rattanasenee also joined to offer their unique expertise. Their incredibly diverse backgrounds highlight the urgent need for a fully unified public sector approach.

Beyond formal government talks, the “Ban Ratchadaphisek” group within KPI 30 took direct, meaningful action. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Doi Chaang Coffee executives and local coffee farmers.

This critical agreement focuses on educating rural farmers and creating a strong network to reduce dust. It strongly emphasizes the active participation of local communities, government agencies, and everyday citizens.

From Local Action to National Impact

The ultimate goal is to elevate this local project into a powerful movement for national awareness. Leaders desperately want everyday people to participate actively in solving the dangerous air pollution crisis. Managing harmful PM2.5 is simply no longer just a job for government agencies to handle alone. It absolutely requires a massive shift in how communities understand and react to poor air quality.

By working together directly, they hope to eliminate the root causes of the severe seasonal haze. This ambitious project also aims to raise Thailand’s overall environmental and social participation standards significantly. Such vital improvements perfectly align with the country’s ongoing efforts to join the OECD very soon. Through this shared public responsibility, a much clearer and healthier future for Chiang Rai is easily achievable.

Local farmers are now learning sustainable farming practices that protect both their crops and the environment. The business sector is also stepping up to provide essential funding and resources for these green initiatives. Everyone involved understands that clean air is absolutely essential for a thriving local economy and healthy families. If this collaborative model succeeds in Chiang Rai, it could easily become a blueprint for the entire nation.

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