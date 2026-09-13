Thailand Demands Probe of Cambodian Troops at Preah Vihear

BANGKOK – Thailand is pushing for an independent review of the ongoing border dispute with Cambodia. The argument focuses on the ancient Temple of Preah Vihear, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Thai officials say they have proof that Cambodian forces are using the area around the temple as a military base.

The Thai military says it has aerial photos, coordinates, and images of weapons to back up its claims. These weapons allegedly include rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and anti-aircraft guns. Thailand wants a neutral party to look at this evidence instead of both sides just trading blame.

Key Takeaways

Thailand Demands Investigation: Thai leaders want an independent group to examine evidence they say shows Cambodian troops operating from the Preah Vihear temple area.

Thai leaders want an independent group to examine evidence they say shows Cambodian troops operating from the Preah Vihear temple area. Weapons Allegations: Thailand claims to have photos and coordinates of Cambodian weapons, like RPGs, stationed near the UNESCO site.

Thailand claims to have photos and coordinates of Cambodian weapons, like RPGs, stationed near the UNESCO site. International Rules: Thailand argues that a World Heritage site loses its special protection if it’s used for military operations, according to international law.

The core of Thailand’s argument is about international law. ACM Prapas Sornchaidee, a senior Thai military official, said that using a cultural site for military action is a major violation.

He explained that the rules around protecting these sites are strict. If a place like Preah Vihear is used as a military base, it doesn’t automatically lose all protection. However, authorities have to decide if it has become a legitimate military target. They also have to figure out how to avoid damaging the heritage site if a conflict happens.

Thailand insists its actions in the area are for self-defense. They claim they only responded after being threatened by forces near the temple. Thai officials say they have no wish to destroy the temple but must protect their own troops and citizens.

The Bigger Picture at the Border

This disagreement is part of a larger, long-running border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. The two nations have clashed over this area many times in the past.

Cambodia has accused Thailand of attacking the temple. Thailand strongly denies this, saying they only fire back when fired upon.

Prapas said that figuring out who is to blame requires looking at the whole situation. He argued that investigators need to find out who brought weapons into the area first and who fired the first shots. Just looking at the damage after the fact isn’t enough to find out the truth, he said.

Thailand says it is ready to share its evidence with international observers. The goal is to move past angry words and look at the actual facts.

“World Heritage sites should not be used as military bases or as shields for military operations,” Prapas said. He stressed that Thailand wants a fair, impartial review of the situation, based on international standards.

The tension at the border is high, and the world is watching. If neither side backs down, the conflict could get worse, threatening both peace in the region and the safety of the historic temple. Both countries need to find a way to talk and resolve this issue without more violence.

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