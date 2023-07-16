(CTN News) – On Friday night, a 52-year-old Somersworth man allegedly beaten to death a man at Walmart on Waltons Way in the area, and Roberge was charged with second-degree murder for his actions.

According to the attorney general’s office in New Hampshire, who announced Roberge’s arrest on Saturday, the victim is Jan VanTassel, 79, of Center Ossipee, NH.

The Somersworth Police Department, along with the Walmart Attorney General’s office, are currently investigating the incident, according to Attorney General John Formella and Somersworth Police Chief Timothy McLin.

In response to a report of one man assaulting another man, authorities responded to Walmart about 11:19 p.m. on a Friday evening in response to a report of one man assaulting another man at Walmart.

VanTassel was found unresponsive by officers, and he had visible injuries to his head and face. As a result of the initial response, it was determined that he had already passed away.

During the course of the investigation, Roberge was accused of repeatedly hitting the deceased in the head and face, thus causing his death under circumstances that showed an extreme disregard for the value of a human life, according to the authorities.

In this case, Walmart Roberge is accused of deliberately killing VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face over a period of several minutes. In order to determine the cause of death, an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation on Sunday, July 16.

It is scheduled for Roberge to be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court in Dover on Monday, July 17 at 9:00 am.

Please Walmart contact the New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381 if you have any information, and ask to speak with Detective Sergeant Justin Rowe, one of the detectives within the department, if you have any information.

The identity of Roberge’s attorney was not immediately clear at the time of this report.

