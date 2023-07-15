Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Multiple Marvel Shows ‘Dilute’ Interest

(CTN News) – Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, recently mentioned that the multiple Marvel series and spin-offs had “diluted” the interest of viewers.

In an interview with CNBC at the annual Sun Valley Conference on July 13, Iger revealed, “There have been some disappointments along the way. I would have liked to see some of our more recent releases perform better than they did.”

In an interview with the Disney boss, he explained, “It’s reflective not from a personnel perspective, but I think in our effort to basically grow our content significantly so as to serve mainly our streaming offerings, I think we ended up taxing our people a lot more in terms of time and focus than we had been used to.”

There are many examples of this, and Marvel is one of the best,” remarked the 72-year-old.

As Disney Iger noted in his statement to the press, Marvel was not involved in the “TV business at any significant level”.

The author pointed out that the company not only increased its movie output, but also Disney made a number of TV shows, noting that “it diluted focus and attention” as a result.

Iger continued, “I think that is the root cause of this decision more than anything else,” he said.

The CEO also discussed the recent Pixar’s Elemental failure, in which he said three Pixar movies that were released on Disney+ during the pandemic affected the audience’s interest in the films.

“And then I think that there were some creative misses as well,” he said with a sigh. “I think you’d have to agree that there were some creative misses as well.”

On another segment of the interview, Disney Iger lashed out at the looming actor’s strike, which coincidentally took place during the ongoing strike of the Writers Guild of America.

He went on to say that this was the worst time in the world to be adding to these disruptions at this point in time.”.

SEE ALSO:

Easing Inflation Firms Rate Peak Bets As Dollar Falls To 15-Month Low