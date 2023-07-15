Connect with us

Business

Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Multiple Marvel Shows 'Dilute' Interest
Advertisement

Business

Easing Inflation Firms Rate Peak Bets As Dollar Falls To 15-Month Low

Business

Profit At JPMorgan Jumps 67% In The Second Quarter

Business

JetBlue And American Airlines Will Stop Codesharing On July 21

Tech Business Gaming

US Judge Rejects Request To Halt Microsoft's Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard

Business

Interpol Red Notice Issued for Former Stark Corp Chairman

Business

Bitcoin To Be Sold By The US Government For $246 Million

Business

XRP Cryptocurrency Sales On The Open Market Aren't Securities, Court Rules

Business

Shopify's New Tool Shows How Much Unnecessary Meetings Cost

Business

As US Inflation Cools, Miners And Banks Lift The FTSE 100

Business

Dollar-Swiss Franc Exchange Rate Rises Eight-Year High

Business

Travel Boom Drives Delta To Record Quarterly Earnings, Raising Full-Year Outlook

Business

Unleashing the Potential of Small Cap Funds: A Gateway to High Growth

Business

Exploring The PSC Full Form and Its Significance

Business

New Leadership Strategies: What Leadership Development Companies Are Exploring?

Business

Why Online Franchises Can Make a Great Side Hustle

Business

Talks About Arm Becoming An Anchor Investor With Nvidia And Intel

Business

Uber Eats And Postmates Will Offer Domino's Food In The US

Business

BBC Star 'Extremely Angry' Over Sex Pictures Scandal Faces New Allegations

Business

Bank Of America Was Fined $150 Million For Consumer Abuse

Business

Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Multiple Marvel Shows ‘Dilute’ Interest

Published

21 mins ago

on

Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Multiple Marvel Shows 'Dilute' Interest

(CTN News) – Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, recently mentioned that the multiple Marvel series and spin-offs had “diluted” the interest of viewers.

In an interview with CNBC at the annual Sun Valley Conference on July 13, Iger revealed, “There have been some disappointments along the way. I would have liked to see some of our more recent releases perform better than they did.”

In an interview with the Disney boss, he explained, “It’s reflective not from a personnel perspective, but I think in our effort to basically grow our content significantly so as to serve mainly our streaming offerings, I think we ended up taxing our people a lot more in terms of time and focus than we had been used to.”

There are many examples of this, and Marvel is one of the best,” remarked the 72-year-old.

As Disney Iger noted in his statement to the press, Marvel was not involved in the “TV business at any significant level”.

The author pointed out that the company not only increased its movie output, but also Disney made a number of TV shows, noting that “it diluted focus and attention” as a result.

Iger continued, “I think that is the root cause of this decision more than anything else,” he said.

The CEO also discussed the recent Pixar’s Elemental failure, in which he said three Pixar movies that were released on Disney+ during the pandemic affected the audience’s interest in the films.

“And then I think that there were some creative misses as well,” he said with a sigh. “I think you’d have to agree that there were some creative misses as well.”

On another segment of the interview, Disney Iger lashed out at the looming actor’s strike, which coincidentally took place during the ongoing strike of the Writers Guild of America.

He went on to say that this was the worst time in the world to be adding to these disruptions at this point in time.”.

SEE ALSO:

Easing Inflation Firms Rate Peak Bets As Dollar Falls To 15-Month Low

Profit At JPMorgan Jumps 67% In The Second Quarter

JetBlue And American Airlines Will Stop Codesharing On July 21
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs