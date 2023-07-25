Connect with us

The Walmart 2023 Open Call Application Period Begins
(CTN News) – Walmart began accepting applications last week for its 10th annual Open Call event, which invites small business owners and entrepreneurs to apply for a chance to pitch their products to and Sam’s Club retailers, or, if they choose, to be listed on Walmart.com.

There is a deadline of August 18th for applications.

It is planned that the Open Call for Manufacturing Month 2023 will take place on October 24-25, this year.

It is part of 10-year, $350 billion plan in which it will source products made, grown, or assembled in the United States as part of its commitment to support U.S. manufacturing.

Since 2014, Walmart has been offering Open Call as a way for more than 500 businesses to sell their U.S.-made products to millions of customers around the world.

Open Call 2022 was Walmart’s largest open call to date, with more than 1,100 small and medium-sized businesses taking part last year.

Over the course of 10-year commitment to U.S. manufacturing, Open Call will have created a total of over 9,000 opportunities for small and medium businesses in the U.S. to expand their businesses.

As an additional benefit, all Open Call finalists have the opportunity to participate in mentoring sessions with leaders and special guests in order to gain valuable business insight and resources.

Furthermore, each finalist will be able to meet with Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants one-on-one in order to present his or her business plan.

With Walmart’s first-ever Walmart: Made Local trailer tour, the company is also taking its efforts to promote U.S. manufacturing on the road with its U.S. manufacturing initiative.

In addition to the Frederick, Maryland stop, other stops were made in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Chicago during the tour, which kicked off on July 10.

As part of its Lead with Local initiative, Walmart also launched its first batch of snacks earlier this year.

In order to promote this initiative, sells a wide range of locally made snacks prominently in its stores, making sure that customers are exposed to the products that come from local businesses.

There are more than 130 stores participating in the program so far, and there will be more to come.

As continues to invest in local, American-made products, it is not only benefiting suppliers, but also its customers. As well as being important to Walmart, it is also important to its customers.

