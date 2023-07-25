Thousands Of Toyota EVs Recalled For Defective Door Handles

(CTN News) – In addition to the Toyota EVs bZ4X electric crossover, there is also the Toyota bZ4X hybrid crossover. Both have been recalled by Toyota for a variety of reasons.

It should be noted, however, that this recall only applies to the Toyota EVs bZ3 electric sedan available in China.

It was announced in October 2022 that Toyota would introduce its upcoming bZ3 electric car as the company began to trumpet its shift to a more electrified lineup globally for its upcoming models.

The bZ4x electric SUV was launched first, followed by the electric sedan, which was launched shortly after.

It has been reported that Toyota EVs has recalled over 12,000 of its BZ3 electric vehicles with the help of China’s FAW-Toyota as part of the recall.

This recall is related to the rear door handles of the vehicle that are defective. In a joint venture between FAW-Toyota and BYD, BAYD Toyota EVs Technology was formed to develop the bZ3, which is the latest model in the massive global carmaker’s lineup.

Toyota EVs bZ (Beyond Zero) lineup of electric vehicles is based on the same platform and has the same powertrain. There is a Subaru Solterra, which in fact is essentially a Toyota bZ4x, for example.

According to Electrek, the Toyota bZ3 is the only car among the other models that comes with a uniquely modern and high-tech interior when compared to the other models in the category.

In March, the company started producing the bZ3 and has so far received 5,000 orders for the device.

It is expected that deliveries will begin on April 16, 2023. A few months later, just a few months after the initial recall, FAW-Toyota has issued a recall for 12,205 bZ3 electric sedans via China’s State Administration for Market Regulation. The vehicles in question were manufactured between the 13th of March and the 5th of July, 2023.

It has been reported that the doors of the Toyota EVs bZ3 could open unexpectedly when driving. There is also the possibility that they can remain locked, although this is not common.

There can be a gap where the handle meets the lock because of the faulty design of the lock, especially in humid and hot areas, due to the faulty design of the lock.

From time to time, Toyota will provide free replacements of the rear door locks to its customers beginning in a few days (July 27, 2023). While the company is working on fixing the issue, it asks that owners not use the doors until after the repair has been completed.

SEE ALSO:

India Rejects BYD’s $1 Billion Investment Proposal: Security Concerns And Geopolitical Tensions

Tesla’s Impressive Q2 Earnings Report: Record Revenue And Profit Margins Under Pressure