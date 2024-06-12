UBS Impact Investing Boss Leaves After Credit Suisse Merger

(CTN News) – The individual in charge of impact investment at UBS has quit due to the merger between the company and its financially troubled rival, Credit Suisse. This can be attributed to the merger’s success.

In January 2023, Narina Mnatsakanian became a member of the Swiss bank’s fund division. This was a few months before the Swiss bank was forced, via an emergency takeover arrangement, to save its rival.

A few months later, UBS saved its competitor.

We are happy to announce that Mnatsakanian, who now resides in Amsterdam, has been selected to take on the position of global head of impact investment, a newly created position. Among the tasks given to him were the expansion of the business’s impact investing line, research capacities, and effect evaluation abilities. He was also in charge of overseeing the development of these capacities.

On the other side, an individual with knowledge of the matter has stated that she has left the bank after working there for slightly over a year because of the circumstances surrounding the case.

She decided to step down from her role in the field of sustainable and impact investing during the process of merging the teams from UBS and Credit Suisse.

The UBS Asset Management department’s impact investing division and sustainable investment team have stated that they will be merging their separate operations. The department was informed of this development. Karianne Lancee, who will be based in Zurich, will be in charge of the combined team that will be working together.

” Credit Suisse Asset Management and UBS Asset Management are merging

We are bringing together the best of both organizations to provide our clients with an expanded sustainable and impact investing client offering, leveraging our combined expertise, insights, and innovation,” the spokesperson stated in a reporter’s interview. “We are bringing together the best of both organizations.”

Since starting to work with UBS AM in 2018, Karianne Lancee has been actively involved in the impact investing activities that the company regularly undertakes. Our team, which is in charge of integrating sustainable investment portfolios as part of this initiative, has created a list of crucial duties for impact investing. These responsibilities are meant to guarantee the initiative’s success. It is Karianne Lancee’s responsibility to see that these duties are fulfilled.

Early in his career, Mnatsakanian held the position of executive director of sustainability and impact investment at Van Lanschot Kempen, a branch of Kempen Capital Management.

Currently, he is working at UBS in this capacity.

She also served as an employee of both EY and KPMG for a while, in addition to working for the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. She was employed for the United Nations in addition.

The Swiss bank intends to carry out five waves of job layoffs during her retirement due to the completion of the integration with Credit Suisse. It is attempting to cut its human costs by about $6 billion by doing this. She has made the decision to leave the bank at a time when employee layoffs are scheduled.

Analysts have speculated that UBS may lay off between 30,000 and 35,000 workers as a result of the shotgun wedding that occurred between the two companies on May 31. This is the outcome of the hurried wedding.

The management team at the Swiss bank has undergone a reform process in addition to the employer’s decrease in the number of workers. The appointment of George Athanasopoulos and Marco Valla as co-presidents of the investment bank is one improvement that has been made. This is among the enhancements that have been put into practice.

